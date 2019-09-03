Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Taos 0
What happened: It was open season for the Demonettes in their home opener, as five players had at least six kills in a 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 rout of the Lady Tigers in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Standouts: Six-foot-1 junior middle hitter Joey Chambers had seven kills and four blocks for Santa Fe High, while senior outside hitter Salome Romp led the team with 10 kills. Laila Bernardino chipped in with seven kills, while Isabella Melton and Ainsley Reynolds-Smith each had six.
What’s next: The Demonettes (2-0) face a big test when they travel to Rio Rancho on Friday. Taos (1-3) doesn’t play until Sept. 17 at home against West Las Vegas.
Capital 3, Navajo Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Jaguars opened their season in dominant fashion, as they breezed through the first two games before substituting players liberally in Game 3. Capital won 25-10, 25-17, 25-23 in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
Standouts: Juniors Rebecca Sorensen and Athena Silva powered the Lady Jaguars attack with nine kills, and Sorensen added three blocks. Senior setter Molly McCann had 27 assists and senior libero Alyssa Martinez recorded 24 digs. Senior Janessa Rivera had three aces in a strong serving performance.
What’s next: Capital (1-0) stays home and hosts Pojoaque Valley on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Pojoaque Valley 1
What happened: The Lady Cardinals were more consistent at the net and took advantage of the Elkettes’ sloppy defense in a 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said his team struggled to put up a sufficient block and the hitters didn’t do enough with their 185 attempts at the net, managing just 36 kills.
Standouts: Mikayla Padilla registered 33 digs for Pojoaque and Kiara Martinez had 19 to lead the defensive effort. Elkettes senior Ayanna Aguirre did her best to get her hitters the ball in the right spots with 33 assists.
What’s next: Pojoaque (1-1) heads to Albuquerque to take on Del Norte on Thursday.
Abq. St. Pius X 3, Los Alamos 0
What happened: The Lady Sartans (3-0) stymied Los Alamos’ hitting attack, as the Lady Hilltoppers only had 20 kills as a team. St. Pius won 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 in Sartans Gardens.
Standouts: Natalie Gallegos led Los Alamos with nine kills and Eden Schmierer had 16 digs to lead the defensive effort. Senior setter Elise Olivas only had 15 assists, but was second with four kills for the Lady Hilltoppers.
What’s next: Los Alamos (2-2) heads to the Moriarty Invitational on Friday.
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4,
Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: Kiera Mermejo-Varga frustrated the Phoenix for a half, as the Lady Braves senior goalkeeper had 16 saves on 17 shots on goal in the first half to make it 1-0 at the SFIS athletic complex. She moved to the midfield, and ATC scored three times to put the match away.
Standouts: Mermejo-Varga was clearly SFIS’ best player. Amberly Garcia had a hat trick and freshman Brisa Hitt had the other goal for the Phoenix.
What’s next: ATC (2-0) gets its biggest test of the season when Moriarty comes to the Santa Fe Downs on Thursday. SFIS (1-2) entertains Pojoaque Valley on Thursday.