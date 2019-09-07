Volleyball (Friday)
Santa Fe High 3, Rio Rancho 0
What happened: The Demonettes, ranked sixth in the New Mexico OverTime Sports coaches poll, picked up a big road win over the No. 9 Lady Rams to remain undefeated. Santa Fe High won convincingly, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8. Santa Fe High was extremely effective at the net, picking up 35 kills as a team and hitting at a 53.8-percent clip.
Standouts: Salome Romp had 13 kills to lead Santa Fe High, Isabella Melton added eight. Beliicia Esquivias recorded eight aces to lead a strong serving performance.
What’s next: The Demonettes (3-0) head to Los Lunas on Tuesday to take on Valencia.
Desert Academy 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 1
What happened: The Lady Wildcats were the last team to open the season, and they made it a victorious one with a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in Christian Life Academy. It also was the coaching debut of Nicole Romero, a 2015 Española Valley graduate. Waldorf head coach Jon Caley said he was happy with the progress the young Lady Wolves have made. Waldorf has five freshmen and an eighth grader to go with a pair of seniors.
Standouts: Caley noted the leadership of seniors Nicoya Dant and Colibri Yellowhorse in helping the younger players develop.
What’s next: Waldorf plays Mora at home Wednesday. Desert Academy entertains Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep on Tuesday.
Monte del Sol 3, Clovis Christian 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons made it four straight wins in tournament action, as they overcame a sluggish opening game to beat the Lady Eagles, who are coached by 2015 Santa Fe Prep graduate Desiray Anderson, in the opening round of the Evangel Christian Tournament in Albuquerque. Monte del Sol won 17-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 to advance to the semifinals against the host team.
Standouts: Senior setter Kayla Sanchez continued her development, as she had 25 assists to lead the Lady Dragons’ offensive attack. Jamie Lujan had eight kills.
Volleyball (Saturday)
Monte del Sol 3, Maxwell 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons set a school record by winning their second regular-season tournament this year with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of the Lady Bears in the Evangel Christian Tournament Championship. Chela Butler, Monte del Sol head coach, said her team continued to improve transitioning from defense to offense and it shows in the consistency displayed by setter Kayla Sanchez.
Standouts: Sanchez operated the offense smoothly, Butler said, but she also had nine service points, to boot. Angeles Aguayo led the team with 13 service points.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (6-1) heads to Sandia Park to play East Mountain on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4,
Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: Pretty much the same thing that happened in the Phoenix’s 4-0 win over the Lady Braves on Tuesday. Once again, Amberly Garcia had a hat trick and ATC once again padded a 1-0 halftime lead with three second-half goals. Oh, and a freshman scored the other Phoenix goal. The difference was that it was Sofia Barker who scored instead of Brosa Hitt.
Standouts: Garcia now has 11 goals on the season, which is fourth-best in the state regardless of class. Not to be overlooked, but the defense just pitched its third straight shutout against varsity competition — a first for the program.
What’s next: ATC (4-0) hits the road to Hatch Valley on Tuesday.