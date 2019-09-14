Volleyball
Farmington 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins ended their run at the Tournament of Champions on the same court (Capital’s Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium) and against one of the three teams they saw in pool play in the Lady Scorpions. The difference came down to limiting scoring runs, and Farmington did that in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 sweep to take fifth place in the silver bracket.
Standouts: Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta didn’t have any stats, but mentioned his front row play improved as the tournament wore on. He pointed to junior Coco Randolph, who most of last season with an injury, as getting some key blocks.
What’s next: Prep (3-2) will partner with Santa Fe Indian School for its Pink Classic to host one of the pools for the Friday tournament.
Boys soccer
Los Alamos 3, Santa Fe High 3 (Los Alamos wins shootout, 3-2)
What happened: Two teams that play a similar style played to a 3-all tie at the end of regulation in the fifth-place match of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational. It came down to penalty kicks, which ended up in the Hilltoppers’ favor. However, Demons head coach Chris Eadie found the match to be a joy to watch — as well as coach.
Standouts: On Friday, Demons striker Kiran Smelser followed his hat trick in a 6-1 win over Piedra Vista with a pair of goals. Michael Wissman added a goal on a set piece from 25 yards out for the other goal for Santa Fe High (3-2-2).
What’s next: The teams will hold an encore performance Thursday at Santa Fe High.
Girls soccer
East Mountain 3, Santa Fe Prep 2
What happened: The Lady Timberwolves broke a 2-all tie in the second half to beat the Blue Griffins in a nondistrict tilt at Sandia Park. East Mountain had a balanced attack, as Mia Gutierrez, Sierra Larson and Emma Rocco each scored a goal.
Prep head coach Rocky Polk said her team is still in the growing and learning stages.
“We have a lot of work to day,” Polk said. “We are working hard and getting better day by day.”
Standouts: Hayden Colfax had both of Prep’s goals in the first half, and Polk lauded the play of freshman Fionnuala Moore, who assisted Colfax on one of her scores.
What’s next: Prep (2-3-1) will play Monte del Sol on Tuesday.