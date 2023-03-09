ALBUQUERQUE — From his time as a kid growing up on the San Juan Pueblo to his rising fame as a member of New Mexico’s biggest powerhouse boys basketball program, Kenyon Aguino remains true to the humble, soft-spoken personality he’s always had.

“Coachable, smart, hardworking — all those things and more,” is how coach Volcano Vista Greg Brown describes Aguino, a 6-foot-7 sophomore with the Hawks.

Named a first-team all-state player in Class 5A by Inside the 505 podcast prior to the state tournament, he is already drawing interest from college recruiters. Aside from his length, Aguino is a matchup nightmare because of his ability to handle ball, create his own shot and play basically any position on the floor.