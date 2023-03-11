ALBUQUERQUE — The battle of the Browns went the way of the older brother on Saturday night in The Pit.
Greg Brown coached Volcano Vista to its second straight Class 5A boys basketball state title with a 43-31 win over Sandia, a city rival coached by his younger brother, Danny. A bipartisan crowd of about 12,000 watched the game in The Pit, the final contest of this year’s state tournament.
The Hawks (29-1) trailed nearly the entire way, taking its first and only lead on a 3-pointer by guard Anthony Gonzales midway through the fourth quarter. Gonzales is the grandson of St. Michael’s graduate Gil Gonzales, a member of the Horsemen program when the Mighty Midgets captured the state’s attention.
Sophomore forward Kenyon Aguino led Volcano with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Sandia went ice cold in the second half, going 2-for-21 from the field after halftime. The Matadors (26-6) led 13-6 after one quarter. Saturday’s loss was the fourth of the season against Volcano Vista.
It capped another remarkable season for the Hawks, who have won 58 of their last 59 games. For the elder Brown, it is his third title with Volcano Vista, each of them since 2017.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
One for the thumb?: The fourth straight Volcano Vista-Hobbs championship showdown in Class 5A went to the top-seeded Eagles. It avenged losses to Volcano the two previous years and gives each program two wins in what has become one of the best girls basketball rivalries in state history.
Hobbs (28-3) got double-digit scoring from four players and held the Hawks (27-4) to 32.6% shooting.
Papa Brown done extra proud: The Brown coaching tree is, of course, rooted in the late Mike Brown, the longtime coach at Albuquerque Academy. His former program won its 10th state title Saturday as the Chargers hammered Hope Christian, 70-39, behind Joe Jack’s 27 points.
Papa Brown won a state record six straight titles from 1989-94. His sons have now combined to win four championships (all by older son, Greg).
Hello loss column: The longest active winning streak in the state was snapped when Fort Sumner/House (29-2) edged Magdalena, 45-43, in Saturday’s small school final. The Steers (31-1) were riding a 46-game streak, the fifth longest in state history — one shy of the 47-game run Volcano Vista had snapped by Cleveland on Jan. 21.
The state record is 53, set by hall of fame coach Ralph Tasker’s Hobbs Eagles from 1965-67. The Eagles also have the second-longest streak of 49, set between 1980-82.
1A boys: Speaking of Magdalena’s loss, it came in true heartbreaking fashion. Chance Thomson hit a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left, just three seconds after the Steers tied it with a 3-pointer. Magdalena had one final chance, which fell short when D’Shaun Vinyard’s desperation 3 was off the mark.