ALBUQUERQUE — The battle of the Browns went the way of the older brother on Saturday night in The Pit.

Greg Brown coached Volcano Vista to its second straight Class 5A boys basketball state title with a 43-31 win over Sandia, a city rival coached by his younger brother, Danny. A bipartisan crowd of about 12,000 watched the game in The Pit, the final contest of this year’s state tournament.

The Hawks (29-1) trailed nearly the entire way, taking its first and only lead on a 3-pointer by guard Anthony Gonzales midway through the fourth quarter. Gonzales is the grandson of St. Michael’s graduate Gil Gonzales, a member of the Horsemen program when the Mighty Midgets captured the state’s attention.