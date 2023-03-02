Volcano Vista’s Xavier Romero, right, makes a catch at second base after St. Michael’s Derick Saiz safely slides in during Thursday’s opening-round game of the Andres Arguello Invitational at St. Pius in Albuquerque.
Volcano Vista’s Xavier Romero, right, makes a catch at second base after St. Michael’s Derick Saiz safely slides in during Thursday’s opening-round game of the Andres Arguello Invitational at St. Pius in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE — They have returned some familiar names but, for the most part, this is a whole new look for the St. Michael’s baseball team.
The Horsemen are coming off a district title that earned them the top overall seed in last year’s Class 3A state tournament. Lest anyone forget, that run ended before it really began when No. 8 Santa Fe Indian School knocked them off in the quarterfinals.
“There were some guys who maybe played for themselves last year, but this year it’s different,” said Horsemen center fielder Rayes Baros.
That unity was put to the test on a frigid Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Andres Arguello Invitational at St. Pius. St. Michael’s, which opened its season two days earlier with a win against East Mountain, ran headlong into one of the top programs in Class 5A: Volcano Vista.
For three innings, it went well. After that, not so much. The Hawks’ lineup erupted for seven runs against Horsemen starter Elijah Archuleta and reliever Joaquin Sena en route to a 10-0 win that ended after Volcano Vista starter Adan Young closed things out in the top of the fifth.
Young went all five innings, striking out nine while issuing three hits and a walk. He gave up consecutive singles to J.T. Rodriguez and Rahul Williams in the top of the first, but mowed the Horsemen down in order in the next two frames.
The mercy rule loss wasn’t entirely unexpected, but what Horsemen coach Augie Ruiz learned about his team was.
“We battled for three innings, hung in there against a really strong team,” he said. “Elijah was getting guys out but their lineup has some guys who can hit.”
Archuleta said his changeup was his most effective pitch. With a fastball that reached the low 70s mph, his go-to pitch was somewhere in the 60s. It produced six strikeouts over his three-plus innings.
“Yeah, you know, that’s a good team but I knew if I could have good control I could maybe stay in there,” Archuleta said.
He and Sena each gave up six hits. The Hawks’ order combined for seven doubles as every player in the lineup had at least one hit and one run batted in. Aiden Zacharias drove in a pair with every other Volcano Vista batter driving in one. Alijah Gonzales, Lucien Dixon and Hunter Martinez led the Hawks with two hits apiece.
Martinez hammered a Sena pitch deep to left-center as part of the seven-run fourth inning, a frame played in biting winds under threatening skies.
Weather permitting, the Horsemen will be back on the field Friday to face either Los Alamos or Silver. The teams were slated to take the field after the Volcano Vista-St. Michael’s game, but officials called it off due to the weather. It will be made up at 8 a.m. Friday.
The loser gets the Horsemen at 3:30 p.m., with the winner moving into the semifinals against Volcano Vista at 1 p.m.
Four of the eight teams in the field are 4A programs with three others coming out of 5A. St. Michael’s (enrollment of approximately 300 students) is the smallest club in the tournament. Volcano Vista’s is over 2,200.