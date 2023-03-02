ALBUQUERQUE — They have returned some familiar names but, for the most part, this is a whole new look for the St. Michael’s baseball team.

The Horsemen are coming off a district title that earned them the top overall seed in last year’s Class 3A state tournament. Lest anyone forget, that run ended before it really began when No. 8 Santa Fe Indian School knocked them off in the quarterfinals.

“There were some guys who maybe played for themselves last year, but this year it’s different,” said Horsemen center fielder Rayes Baros.