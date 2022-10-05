Some players just need a nickname, an earned moniker that describes them in a simple syllable or three.
Creed Chavez is still working on his.
A senior co-captain with the undefeated
St. Michael’s football team, he’s a vocal leader who isn’t hard to pinpoint on the field. If there’s someone talking, it’s probably him.
That includes the practice field where, during a break as the Horsemen ran wind sprints following a two-hour workout, he saw a UPS truck passing on the road nearby and said to no one in particular, “I’m glad he’s here, my new Xbox is in the back.”
A starting safety on a defense that’s proving to be among the stingiest in the state, Chavez is constantly barking out signals or chatting it up with the sideline, most of it in the direction of Horsemen defensive coordinator Joey Butler. It usually starts with the same, “Butler, what if we … ”
“Creed’s one of those kids who’s comfortable doing that,” said St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez. “You always know where he is because you can always hear him. It’s just his nature. He’s always got ideas.”
Chavez said the constant chatter is a product of his personality. And his childhood. He’s always been a verbal processor, one who shares thoughts the way most people internalize them.
Teachers got used to shushing him. Coaches got used to talking over him. Teammates got used to hearing him.
“How do I put this,” Chavez said, taking a literal step backward as he paused to absorb a question. “Too much energy. I feel like when I know what I’m doing then the more ability I have to talk about what I’m doing — or what we should be doing.”
Born and raised in Northern New Mexico, Chavez spent parts of his childhood in Taos and Española before starting school at St. Michael’s. He and teammate Dillon Pacheco have played together for years, and Chavez points to him as being one of the old timers who truly gets him.
“Dillon — all these guys, really — they’ve been a part of my life for a long time and they’re like family to me now,” Chavez said. “Around family you can be yourself, you can say things you want to. They let me be who I am and I’m grateful for that.”
During his time with the Horsemen, Chavez has slowly and steadily blossomed into a dynamic three-way star whose potential is only now being realized. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards and is among the leaders in tackles.
His nine touchdowns include a punt return to pay dirt in last week’s district-opening win at West Las Vegas. He’s even the team’s primary kicker, converting 11 point-after attempts.
What’s next is his best work ever, he said.
“My best touchdown is the one I haven’t scored yet,” he said. “I’ve always believed my best is still out there. That’s why I’m out here every day, learning and trying to get better. The goal is, you know, to go beyond what people think you can do.”
St. Michael’s (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in this week’s Class 3A poll and has all the tools for another deep run in the state playoffs. The Horsemen are set to host defending state champion and perennial thorn in their side, Robertson, this Saturday in a game the team has been thinking about since November.
Chavez remembers the state championship game loss to the Cardinals as well as anyone.
“What does Robertson mean to me?” he said. “My mindset is we’re going to win every game. Whether the other team’s wearing black, blue, purple — doesn’t matter. The other colors on the other side, so what? To me we’re always going to beat them.”
There’s a special energy in the air this week around St. Michael’s practices. The team is slowly ratcheting up the physical nature of practices, taking the scouting process just a bit more seriously now that Robertson’s red will be the color on the other sidelines.
“I’m just glad this week, this game is here,” said Horsemen senior Marcus Leyba. “It’s just one game but this one, it’s big.”
So big that the team gladly worked out past sunset on a couple of rainy days this week. The players and coaches are careful not to mention the names of specific Robertson players, merely referring to them by their uniform number.
Chavez’s number is, fittingly, No. 1. He changed it during the offseason as a means to carry out his own personal message.
“One last year, one last chance, one last goal to do something memorable with this team,” he said. “I’m not the emotional team leader like Dillon or Andy [Dang] or any of those other players that are emotionally connected to others, but I’m able to connect them in that this is the game we all love and we all have that sense of wanting to win. I feel I can tap into that, knowing which emotion works for each player.”
So about that nickname; Chavez wouldn’t mind The Professor or, jokingly, Adonis. The former, he said, kind of fits his verbal nature on the field and in the locker room. He’s said he’s basically the quarterback without having the quarterback’s title or responsibilities.
“The professor is always the one talking, the students are the ones listening,” he said. “In this regard I’m, of some sort, their professor and I put a little bit of knowledge from the amount of time I’ve put into the game into everyone else.”
As for Adonis, that’s the one that cracks him up.
“OK, maybe not that one,” he said. “But the Greek god, that’s cool.”