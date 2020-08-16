Yes, we lost college football this fall and, yes, that’s a gut punch for the ages.
It will take a while to recover and, more than likely, it will create a wave of change that will alter our college sports landscape for the next few decades.
The decision by the Mountain West and Western Athletic conferences last week to shut down fall sports programs caused two painful losses for New Mexico’s Division I schools. The University of New Mexico lost its women’s cross-country season, while the New Mexico State volleyball campaign was also wiped out.
UNM, of course, won national cross-country championships 2015 and 2017, and finished second in 2018. The Lobos, with last year’s individual national champion Weini Kelati returning for her senior season, were expected to be a strong contender for a third team title this fall.
Down south, NMSU was set for a huge volleyball season. The Aggies went 27-4 last year, rolling to an undefeated season in the WAC and staking their claim as one of the country’s premier mid-major programs.
“We expect great things from our program,” NMSU head coach Mike Jordan said. “I think we’re going to be a very good team and we had a heckuva schedule.”
Check this out: The Aggies had Notre Dame, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Auburn all visiting Las Cruces for nonconference matches this fall. You don’t have to know much about college sports to know that those five schools are about as big as it gets in terms of name recognition.
“When that got wiped out it was disappointing for all of [his players],” Jordan said.
Go ahead and lament the loss of football.
While you’re at it, pay some respects to the sports that really could have made a difference.
Northern New Mexico College continues to sweep up the basketball talent in Santa Fe. After signing a pair of Capital players in Brandon Saiz and Chano Herrera in July, the program added some Santa Fe High flavor to its 2020-21 roster. Recent graduates Jordan Campos and Carlos Dassaro signed letters of intent to play for the Eagles last week.
Campos, a 5-foot-8 guard, was the Demons’ sixth man last season, while the 6-foot Dassaro was a starting forward and they helped the team to the Class 5A quarterfinals in March. As juniors, they were contributors during Santa Fe High’s run to the 5A championship game in 2019.
“Their competitiveness and passion for the game bring an attitude of hard work to Eagles Nation,” said Northern New Mexico head coach Ryan Cordova.
Cordova also added his second signing of a player from New Mexico School for the Deaf when Luis Villalobos committed to the program last week. Villalobos, a 6-4 wing, led the Roadrunners in scoring at 21.7 PPG and was the top rebounder with an average of 13.1 per contest.
He follows the footsteps of 6-10 Devon Thompson, who signed with Northern New Mexico last summer and redshirted his freshman year.
Surely, Cordova has his eye on 5-10 junior guard Bruce Brewer Jr., who was NMSD’s second-leading scorer last year and has been a three-year varsity starter.
Santa Fe High filled its head girls soccer coach position on Wednesday with the hiring of sj Miller to replace Alvin Valdez, who resigned in mid-July. Miller is a Santa Fe High graduate who competed in soccer and swimming in the mid-1980s.
A homeless man was arrested earlier this week for breaking into a St. Petersburg, Fla., stadium and making himself at home in one of the luxury suites.
He had apparently been living there for about two weeks, stealing up to $1,000 in merchandise from the team store and another $200 worth of food.
Police say Daniel Neja, 39, was taken into custody after surveillance footage determined he had been living there since July 26. He was charged with a third-degree felony burglary and first-degree misdemeanor of resisting an officer without violence.
Al Lang Stadium is the downtown waterfront home to the United Soccer League’s Tampa Bay Rowdies, the same league that houses the New Mexico United.
No word if Isotopes Park has had a similar homeless/breaking-and-entering problem.
