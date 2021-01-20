Tuesday’s news that the state was easing health restrictions and allowing college sports teams to begin practicing at home was one of those classic good news/bad news moments for people like Ryan Cordova.
The athletic director and men’s basketball coach at Northern New Mexico College in Española, his excitement over the idea of getting his Eagles back onto the court was immediately shot down by the cold, stark reality of economics at the small-school level.
“Realistically, it doesn’t bring back sports for us because we can’t afford it,” Cordova said. “None of us can. We can’t even practice.”
While life will quickly return to something close to normal for the state’s NCAA Division I programs at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State, it’s a tough climb out of hibernation for New Mexico’s Division II and NAIA programs, entities where pinching pennies and living on the cheap is part of the daily grind.
The state’s amended COVID Safe Practices policy for the return for intercollegiate sports calls for three polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests per week for all athletes, coaches, trainers and support staff in any sport that chooses to hold practices or travel for games.
The NCAA calls for specific PCR and antigen tests, kits that can range from $5 for rapid antigen tests and up to $120 for PCR exams. PCR tests use a nasal swab that is considered the gold standard in SARS-CoV-2 detection. Athletic directors of the smaller schools say the cheapest PCR option is $35 per exam.
It’s a costly expense the state’s smallest schools simply cannot afford.
“Just our spring sports, we’ll need more than 4,000 tests from essentially now until May,” said New Mexico Highlands athletic director Andrew Ehling. “You can run the numbers. It’s not cheap.”
Cordova did just that, estimating for 25 people for both of his basketball teams. Those 50 people would require 150 tests a week. Using the cheapest option, the tab runs to $5,250.
Cordova is a fan of the antigen testing protocol. He said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez has worked behind the scenes with the Governor’s Office to make changes, pushing for a policy that would consider adjusting the state’s guidelines to one PCR test and two antigen tests per week.
Funding from the federal CARES Act was available to schools last year, but it was money earmarked for cash-strapped schools and not necessarily athletic departments. At best, Cordova said, convincing people to use CARES money to save sports would be a tough sell.
“It all comes down to getting help from the state,” he said.
Nuñez spearheaded a radical move in the fall, sending UNM’s football team out of state so that it could practice and play games. The Lobos were the state’s only college program not canceled in the fall and the only winter teams to stay afloat have been the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UNM and NMSU.
UNM broke the piggy bank to house its football team in Nevada for seven weeks. The school reportedly spent about $70,000 a week to keep the Lobos going. Nuñez said the expense for basketball teams is just a fraction of the costs. Football’s traveling party was roughly 140 people; that for each basketball team is around 30.
UNM also caught a break by having the Mountain West Conference pay for the football team’s COVID tests, a massive expense that league Commissioner Craig Thompson projected to top $1 million.
Similar bailouts are not an option for schools like Highlands, Northern and the others.
UNM’s annual sports budget checks in around $33 million while NMSU’s is just more than half that. The state’s three Division II schools hover in the low seven figures while Northern New Mexico’s is around just $600,000. NNMC and University of the Southwest in Hobbs are the state’s lone NAIA schools.
“It’s a very different world,” Cordova said with a laugh. “If we had been testing since the start of basketball, let’s say it’s 30 weeks long. It was going to cost about $150,000 for basketball had we been testing. We don’t have that.”
WNMU is a member of the Texas-based Lone Star Conference, a league whose competition is several hours away by bus. Athletic director Scott Noble said it’s his hope that the state examines the NCAA’s testing protocol and further amends its return-to-play policy that saves everyone a lot of money.
“We still have to test just as many times but they don’t always have to be the expensive PCR tests,” he said. “If in fact our state is really going to hold to their guns on their testing model, it is our hope that we’re able to get some funding to help pay for these tests. That simply makes sense to me.”
Ehling is part of a lobbying effort to get money from the Legislature. It’s an effort, he said, that is a collaboration of all New Mexico athletic directors led by Nuñez.
“When it comes to money from our athletic budget, we don’t have it,” Ehling said. “If you just look at the budget we have allotted for this year, we would not be able to pull the funding because it doesn’t exist.”
Noble conservatively estimates it would cost WNMU $4,000 a week for the Mustangs’ football team to have a spring season, numbers Ehling said are true of all three Division II schools, Eastern New Mexico included.
Noble sees a point where he would be forced to pick and choose the teams that would be cleared to practice and play — and find a city willing to host them for so-called home games. WNMU is researching various sites in El Paso and Anthony, Texas — each a two-and-a-half hour drive from Silver City — for softball and tennis. He has already scrapped plans to have his golf team host its annual tournaments in Ruidoso and Truth or Consequences.
Highlands will play all of its games for baseball and softball in Colorado, sharing some expenses with Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals that host them. NMHU’s track team hasn’t hosted a meet in years, so the impact is negligible.
The goal is doing whatever it takes to get the state’s small schools playing again. Noble said it’s more than a question of cash; it’s now a mental health issue.
“Our coaches all understand we are going to save our spring sports. Period,” Noble said. “If we have to pull the plug on everything else, we will have to do that.”
