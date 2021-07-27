As Joaquin Garcia listened to New Mexico Activities Association officials explain the updated coronavirus guidance provided by the state Public Education Department to coaches and athletic directors Monday, he breathed a sigh of relief.
Garcia, Capital’s new head football coach, was at the annual New Mexico High School Coaches Association rules clinic in Albuquerque for the discussion. He recognized that he, along with other vaccinated athletes and coaches around the state, can ditch the masks for the 2021-22 season. Those words warmed his heart.
“That’s some normalcy we’re seeing, and that’s a positive thing,” Garcia said. “But we still need to be careful, and that has been what I’ve been telling my guys.”
The Public Education Department released its toolkit for public and charter schools for the upcoming school year, and it also outlined what athletic programs will deal with as they prepare for the prep sports season that begins in August. Last season, which was conducted in a shortened six-month span from February to late June, saw masks everywhere — from the playing field to spectators — until the final week of the prep season. It also had overnight travel restrictions, social-distancing measures and program shutdowns when teams accrued a positive coronavirus case.
When teams begin practicing in early August, masks will be reserved for the unvaccinated, overnight travel can resume,
3 feet will replace the 6-foot social-distancing recommendations and contact tracing will determine how many students will miss time from their respective sport when a teammate contracts the virus. Those were outlined in the toolkit.
Marc Ducharme, Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director, said the updated guidance is a step in the right direction even if it doesn’t mean a complete return to normalcy. He was especially pleased the education department did away with the 10-day shutdown of programs that had a positive case.
“You might lose some players, because if you’re not vaccinated, because you have to quarantine for 10 days minimum,” Ducharme said. “That’s not taking the whole team out because the majority of your players are vaccinated. That makes us breathe a little easier.”
Ducharme said he estimates around 80 percent of the district’s athletes are vaccinated or in the process of getting vaccines. Zack Cole, head boys basketball coach at Santa Fe High, said he believes more than half of his players were vaccinated during the shortened spring season.
He said the updated coronavirus case policy is a good thing because it won’t take away opportunities for teams, like competing in the state tournament.
“You saw its effect in the state tournament in our division,” Cole said. “Carlsbad had to pull out right before the start of the tournament when those guys worked hard and earned themselves a spot.”
Ducharme said the mask mandate does not affect competitors in outdoor sports, as they won’t have to wear masks on the field of play. However, for indoor sports, such as volleyball and basketball, unvaccinated players will have to wear a mask, as will vaccinated spectators. Also, unvaccinated players and coaches will have to wear masks for any any activities conducted indoors for their respective sports.
Administrators and coaches will face some challenges when it comes to travel — especially for overnight events like regular-season tournaments. Last year, the NMAA did not allow schools to stay overnight until June, but even then, schools had to provide a room for each individual instead of rooming players together. The updated guidance allows schools to group vaccinated athletes into a room, but unvaccinated athletes must have separate quarters.
Richard Tripp, athletic director at West Las Vegas, said the cost programs will accrue from those extra rooms might discourage them from multiple-day tournaments that are common in baseball, basketball and volleyball. He said West Las Vegas Schools’ policy states individual programs are responsible for lodging costs during the regular season, but the district picks up the tab in the postseason.
Tripp said the girls basketball team is scheduled to play in a tournament at Texico in December, but it could drop out of it if there are no changes in the Public Education Department’s guidance.
“We have to give [Texico officials] plenty of notice that we might not have enough money for each unvaccinated person in a room,” Tripp said. “Just because the NMAA allowed us to schedule full throttle doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.”
Tripp said the NMAA has not informed schools how it will conduct postseason competition, but that will likely come during a meeting Monday. Last year, the quarterfinals and semifinals were played either at the home of the higher seed or at a neutral site, and only championship events were held in Albuquerque.
Garcia said the department’s guidelines allowing two players per seat on a travel bus will help football teams bring more players. He added, Capital was fortunate that it didn’t have to travel last year for games, but he and the coaching staff will work on a plan to maximize space on the activities bus.
“We will need to know what we need to do, but we will be able to take a lot more student athletes,” Garcia said. “One thing [Capital athletic director Charlie Bernert] and Marc have been real supportive about is, if I have questions, they will help me find the answer.”
An additional duty school will take on is surveillance testing for unvaccinated athletes. The Public Education Department indicated school districts should strive to test 25 percent of unvaccinated students each week, and that includes athletes. However, the department stated surveillance testing programs are strictly voluntary for students.
Tripp said West Las Vegas intends to test athletes of different sports each week to meet that threshold.
“One week we might have football team up with soccer, since they don’t have as many players,” Tripp said. “Then, the next week, we’d have cheer and volleyball because those are the two biggest programs and tie cross-country with them.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.