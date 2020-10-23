Citing a need for exercising caution after elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases around the state in recent weeks, the New Mexico United soccer team announced it has postponed Saturday's “Season Celebration” at Motorama at the Downs.
Those who have purchased tickets will have them honored when the team reschedules the event, the United said.
“The health and safety of our New Mexico United family is — and always will be — our number one priority,” said team President and CEO Peter Trevisani. “While we were excited to celebrate the season in a socially-distant way, after speaking with state health officials and reviewing the data, we have decided that postponement is in the best interest of the family that we hold dear. This event will happen when it is safe for us all to be together again."
