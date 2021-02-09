So about that whole get-back-to-work thing? Forget about it.
Just 30 minutes before tipoff of Tuesday night’s scheduled college basketball game against Colorado State, the University of New Mexico and the Mountain West Conference announced the two-game series between the Lobos and Rams in Fort Collins, Colo., was called off due to possible COVID-19 exposure to a UNM assistant coach.
Tuesday’s game was to be the Lobos’ first since Jan. 30. The team canceled last week’s series against San Diego State after the team’s active roster fell below seven scholarship players. It followed a messy stretch in which player defections and injuries ate away at the program’s numbers, prompting UNM to cancel both games against the Aztecs and consider the possibility of shutting down for the rest of the season.
The team’s roster apparently rebounded enough to field a team and take it to Colorado, but just as both teams were on the floor at Moby Arena getting ready for a nationally televised game, health officials from Larimer County made the decision to postpone both games.
“All intentions were to play tonight,” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said in an impromptu video news conference with local media. “The guys were excited, the coaches were excited.”
The possible exposure involved assistant coach Scott Padgett, a former player at Kentucky and in the NBA who is in his first year on head coach Paul Weir’s staff. Nuñez said contact tracing indicated that someone with whom Padgett was near had tested positive for COVID-19 and begun showing symptoms. Padgett learned of his potential exposure Monday night after the Lobos had made the trip to Colorado. He immediately isolated himself in his hotel room. He and the team were given PCR tests Sunday and Tuesday and the results came back negative.
UNM informed Colorado State and the Mountain West of the situation. By Tuesday afternoon, the matter was forwarded to health officials in Larimer County, and it was the county who pulled the plug, Nuñez said, “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Lobos headed back to their team hotel Tuesday night and, according to Nuñez, would undergo further testing Wednesday morning before determining the next course of action.
“We’re not going to put them on a bus, we’re not going to put them on a plane [Tuesday night],” Nuñez said. “Let’s manage them, monitor them, see how things are going, make sure nothing else transpires with them.”
Nunez stressed that no one in the UNM program’s Tier 1 group — which includes coaches, players, trainers and support staff — has shown symptoms.
This isn’t the first scare with the coronavirus for UNM. The women’s basketball team briefly suspended operations after one it its assistant coaches faced exposure. The team was able to quarantine, test regularly and get back onto the court within a week.
It’s the second time UNM has had to halt a scheduled meeting with Colorado State. The UNM and CSU football teams were supposed to meet in the season opener Oct. 24 but canceled when New Mexico’s public health order made playing the game impossible in Albuquerque.
Nuñez is hopeful the Lobos will be able to play their next two games, Feb. 17 and 19, against Wyoming, a two-game series that has been scheduled for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
While UNM is hopeful the games against CSU can be made up before the start of the MWC Tournament on March 10, Nunez said the decision to postpone the series with the Rams had no correlation to last week’s cancellation of the San Diego State series.
“There’s no coincidence, there’s no comparison,” Nuñez said. “I think [the] last one was unfortunate.
“There could have been an opportunity for us to play this game if this thing would not have transpired the way it did. So, it’s unfortunate but we’ll kind of work with it.”
At 5-11 overall and 1-11 in conference play, the Lobos are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in team history. The team is alone in last place in the Mountain West and, if form holds, will be the first in school history to play a season without a single home game.
