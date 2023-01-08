Zeke Villegas has been a key player behind the scenes in the growth of football in Northern New Mexico.
Now, the 2001 Capital graduate takes his first step into the limelight.
Villegas earned his first head coaching opportunity Wednesday when Pojoaque Valley gave him the job, replacing Pat Mares after a five-year stint at the school. He finished with a 11-32 record, including an 0-9 mark in 2022.
Pojoaque hired Villegas, who coached at a variety of levels at Capital and its feeder program at Ortiz Middle School from 2013-21 before taking the last two seasons off to focus on his Northern New Mexico Youth Sports League he developed in 2013. Villegas also was the athletic manager at Capital from 2013-22.
It was a dream come true for Villegas, who applied for the Capital job when it opened in 2021. He also was a candidate for the football jobs at Española Valley in 2022 and West Las Vegas, which opened in December when Adrian Gonzales was let go.
Villegas said applying for those jobs helped him improve in the interview process.
“I just needed somebody to give me a chance,” Villegas said. “Going through the interview process helped me be just a little more prepared this year and go after what I wanted. I just believe this is the right place at the right time now.”
Villegas said Pojoaque has been a consistent presence in his Northern New Mexico Youth Football League, and he feels his relationship with players and parents who have come through and are currently in the league will play an important role in his vision of the program.
In a show of transparency, Villegas said he informed the board of directors for the league he was going to step away from his duties as board president. While he will still oversee and operate the league, Villegas said he will not have any say in any league matters involving teams and players.
“I will be just helping with the organization as far as putting the [individual] leagues together,” Villegas said. “I will not have a vote or anything that has to do with anything with other [individual] teams in the league.”
Villegas said he intends on meeting with players and parents this week and hopes to get off-season conditioning going by the end of the month.
• • •
There’s a first time for everything.
In the case of St. Michael’s boys basketball player Sabi Rios, he was stopped by a little girl just outside the Horsemen locker room at the recent Stu Clark Tournament in Las Vegas, N.M. Just moments before she had asked around for a piece of paper and something to write with.
Once she got what she was looking for, she approached Rios and asked for his autograph. He obliged, pressing the sheet against a nearby wall and scribbling his signature.
Asked if that was the first time anyone had asked for his proverbial John Hancock, the St. Michael’s sophomore smiled.
“Yeah, that’s never happened,” he said. “She must think I’m famous or something.”
The “or something” to that moment is this: St. Michael’s hasn’t lost since then. The Horsemen (10-4) had just been beaten by Pecos the day Rios put pen to paper but have rattled off five straight heading into Tuesday’s nondistrict finale in Albuquerque against Sandia Prep (6-7).
While St. Michael’s has arguably had bigger stars over the years, Rios is considered this season’s defensive stopper who, by the way, has the ability to light things up on the offensive side, too.
• • •
It was a good day for the Capital girls wrestling team Saturday at the Conflict at Rio Rancho Cleveland meet, as five wrestlers finished on the podium to produce a sixth-place team finish with 91 points. Anika Rodriguez almost brought home a first-place trophy, but lost a heartbreaking 6-5 decision to Albuquerque Volcano Vista’s Chelsea Rivera in the 165-pound division. Jennifer Guerra reached the 132 finals before getting pinned by Valencia’s Katie Booth.
Nisa Gallegos (185) and Maliyah Maes each nabbed fourth-place finishes, while Alyssa Sandoval was sixth at 107 pounds.
On the boys side, Capital’s Damian Rodriguez was the lone Santa Fe wrestler to reach the podium, placing sixth in the 107-pound division.
Meanwhile, teammate Sevastian Madrid and Santa Fe High’s Elias Mendiola suffered their first defeats of the season at the Cleveland meet.
Madrid lost his first match at 127 pounds, getting pinned by Cleveland’s Isaac Bachicha in the third period of the second-round match. He then was pinned by Los Lunas’ Ernie Gonzales in the consolation bracket’s fourth round to fall to 17-2 on the season.
As for Mendiola, he lost to Albuquerque St. Pius X’s Valentin Popaduc in the 121 quarterfinals by a 9-4 count. Popaduc was the eventual champion, while Mendiola came a win short of reaching the podium when Volcano Vista’s Jonathon Romero pinned him in the seventh round of the consolation side to fall to 14-2 overall.
• • •
In name only?
Troy Reffert was promoted to defensive coordinator on UNM’s football staff this week, just three days after Bryant Vincent was hired away from Alabama-Birmingham to be the Lobos’ new offensive coordinator.
Unlike Vincent, who been handed the keys to the kingdom and given complete autonomy over the team’s woeful offense, Reffert is the DC in title (and pay) only.
Head coach Danny Gonzales said he will handle the game-day play calling for the defense in 2023, not Reffert.
Reffert replaces Rocky Long, a UNM legend as a player and coach, but not even his alma mater’s ties could keep him in Albuquerque. Long was hired to become Syracuse’s defensive coordinator last month, a job that pays him about six times what he was making for New Mexico.