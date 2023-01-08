Zeke Villegas has been a key player behind the scenes in the growth of football in Northern New Mexico.

Now, the 2001 Capital graduate takes his first step into the limelight.

Villegas earned his first head coaching opportunity Wednesday when Pojoaque Valley gave him the job, replacing Pat Mares after a five-year stint at the school. He finished with a 11-32 record, including an 0-9 mark in 2022.

