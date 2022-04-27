Thomas Vigil said he thought he was done with being a head coach of a basketball program.
Jesse Boise is just getting started with his coaching career.
Mesa Vista on Monday named Vigil as head boys coach and Boise as head girls coach. Vigil makes a return to the program he guided from 2007-16 and to a pair of Class 2A semifinal appearances during his nine-year coaching career at the school, leaving with a 138-108 record.
He resigned after the 2015-16 season before resurfacing at Pojoaque Valley for three seasons starting in 2017-18, compiling a 24-55 mark in that time.
Meanwhile, Boise takes over the program he led since late December after head coach Leonard Torrez contracted COVID-19 and died from complications of it in January.
Boise led the Lady Trojans to a 12-9 record and a Class 3A quarterfinal appearance after they won their first seven games of the season. It is Boise’s first official head coaching position, since he held it in an interim status this past season.
Vigil said he did not have any desire to be a head coach, especially after the birth of his two children in the past three years. However, he said his feelings changed when former head coach and current principal Richard Apodaca asked him to oversee the sports physical education class that houses many of the returning players.
It didn’t take long for the coaching bug to bite Vigil once again.
“I was just keeping the seat warm for whoever they were going to hire,” Vigil said. “But when you start working with the kids and they start tugging at your heart strings, you remember why you’re there. So I thought, ‘Maybe giving it another shot isn’t the worst thing.’ ”
Vigil added the sports P.E. class was an important component to his applying for the position, because it was something he didn’t have during his prior stint. He said he will use it as practice time during the season so that he can spend time with his family.
He mentioned he spent so much time teaching and coaching at Pojoaque, it left very little time to see his wife and kids.
“It just boiled down to hours,” Vigil said. “You have 24 hours in a day, and you spent eight sleeping. Then it’s another eight working and two hours driving. That left six hours for my family, and I wanted to some of that back.
“Now I have a 15 minute-drive and an athletic period so we can practice there. There were a lot of facets to it.”
Mesa Vista also announced the hire of Renee Torrez, the wife of Leonard Torrez Jr., as his replacement as the head volleyball coach, and Jessica Manzanares was named the head cheer coach.