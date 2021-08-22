Friday was more than just a good day for Santa Fe-area football teams.
It was historic.
For the first time ever, the city’s four high schools — Santa Fe High, Capital, St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Indian School — each won their season opener. That’s a 33-year wait, which coincides with Capital’s first year as a high school.
If you add Santa Fe County to the equation, it was the first time all five programs won their opener, as Pojoaque Valley hammered Shiprock 52-0 at home.
It was truly a special occasion.
Part of the problem stemmed from Santa Fe High. Its 34-6 win over Las Vegas Robertson was the first time the program started the season 1-0 since 1998, when they downed Albuquerque High, 30-16. That’s a 23-year drought between season-opening wins.
During that span, Santa Fe High lost to the likes of the Bulldogs (in 1999), Hobbs, Belen, Los Alamos, Aztec, Piedra Vista, Grants, St. Michael’s and Robertson.
Overall, only Las Vegas Roberson, Taos and Española Valley lost among Northern New Mexico teams, and they lost to fellow Northern schools (Santa Fe High beat the Cardinals, Taos fell to St. Michael’s and the Sundevils lost to Los Alamos).
A member of one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties has added another line to his résumé: college graduate.
Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Randy Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, the university said earlier this week. Brown was an Aggie from 1989-91, twice being named an All-Big West guard during a time when Jerry Tarkanian’s national powerhouse UNLV program was a conference rival.
He was a draft pick of the Sacramento Kings before joining the fabled Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in 1995, winning three NBA titles in his five years in the Windy City. He wound up playing 12 years in the league, scoring 3,148 points with 1,420 assists.
He later assumed an administrative role with the Bulls, rising to assistant general manager in 2013 before working as one of the club’s assistant coaches from 2015-18.
New Mexico Tech has produced scores of some of the state’s greatest academics.
Well, move over, brainiacs — sports is moving into your neighborhood.
The school announced last week it awarded an athletic scholarship for the first time in school history, giving rugby player Milaan Van Wyk — a former New Mexico Highlands student — a chance to go to school on someone else’s dime. A 25-year-old native of Namibia, he arrived in the United States less than two years ago and was a captain of the Namibian under-20 team.
The school will give him $10,000 over two years under what is called the Coach’s Choice Scholarship. The program will expand into other sports in the future, the school said. Tech offers esports and climbing, both of which compete at the intercollegiate level.
Tech will play its first match of the fall season Saturday in Socorro.
Santa Fe Indian School-Cuba on opening night — a New Mexico staple? Not accounting for the shortened spring season for the 2020-21 school year, the Braves and Rams have the second-longest running opening-night varsity matchup in the state. The two teams have started the season every year since 2010, which trails only the Hot Springs-Tularosa matchup, which has been a constant since 2000.
If you open it to nonvarsity teams, the Loving-Carlsbad JV game has opened the season since 2007. Those three matchups did not happen to open the spring season, although Hot Springs and Tularosa played in Week 3.
When Capital downed Grants, 55-20, to open the 2021 football season, head coach Joaquin Garcia became the school’s third head coach to win his debut. Kevin Hauck beat St. Michael’s, 33-16, in his first game as Jaguars head coach in 1997. Tim Garro became the second when Capital blanked Pojoaque Valley, 31-0, to start his tenure in 2002.
That’s a good sign, because Hauck and Garro are the only coaches in Capital history to win more than one game in their inaugural season.
Welcome back, Coach Ross. Santa Fe Prep’s girls soccer loss Saturday to the Los Alamos JV by a 3-1 score signaled the return of Rennae Ross to the varsity head-coaching ranks. Ross returned to coach the Blue Griffins in a co-head coach role with Prep athletic director Todd Kurth when the school could not find a coach.
Ross was the architect of the program from 1991-2008, leading Prep to three state titles. Two of them came at the Class 1A-3A level, while her first one came in 1996 in the Independent Conference before 1A-3A was formed.
Here we go again.
The New Mexico United soccer club announced Sunday it will reduce capacity at all home matches in September in an attempt to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Capacity at Isotopes Park will drop from 14,500 seats to 9,500 — essentially eliminating one-third of available seats.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to home matches in September will have their tickets honored.
“Our goals are twofold: to create the most intimidating atmosphere in the USL Championship, and to keep New Mexicans safe,” said New Mexico United owner/president Peter Trevisani. “We must do our part to keep our communities healthy.”
The team will also offer COVID-19 tests outside the stadium before home games and offer COVID-19 vaccinations at select tailgate events.
