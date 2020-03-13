ALBUQUERQUE — First-time state champions.
And it wasn’t the No.1 Peñasco Lady Panthers who came away with the title.
No. 2 Mescalero Apache, the Class 2A state runner-up a season ago, came away with a big 69-54 victory over the Lady Panthers on Friday night in an empty Pit.
Last March, the Lady Chiefs had a chance to beat Pecos for the 2A title in the final moments of regulation, but a missed free throw with 0.1 seconds left that allowed the Lady Panthers to go to overtime and win, 53-46.
Given a second chance, Mescalero was resolute.
“We wanted that blue trophy so bad,” Mescalero senior Fallon Velasquez said. “All those 7 a.m. morning practices, we just had one thing in mind and it feels so good to finally get it.”
The outcome came down to a key 21-2 third-quarter run that erased a 33-27 Lady Panthers lead and gave Mescalero a 48-35 lead on Madisyn Yuzos' layup on Velasquez's bounce pass with 42 seconds left.
The Lady Chiefs knocked down eight of 14 shots from the field in the third and were 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Velasquez was a perfect 3-for-3 in that department.
More than anything, Mescalero head coach Elmer Chavez, who guided the Santa Fe High girls to a state title in 2014, felt using his bench kept his team fresh.
“They played three girls that don’t come out of the game at all," Chavez said. "… I felt if we stayed fresh and if we kept attacking, you couldn’t stop it — it’s like water.
“I said to them, “keep pushing the ball, they’re dying,” Keep pushing the ball. And we kept pushing the ball. Then pretty soon their press was dead.”
But Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya said her team wasn’t tired during the third quarter and beyond.
“No, these guys don’t get tired,” Montoya said.
However, the Lady Panthers' 3-for-11 performance in the quarter indicated the team struggled to get into rhythm. The Lady Chiefs extended the margin to 55-41 when Velasquez knocked down two free throws with 6:08 left in the game, but Peñasco made one last run.
A 7-0 spurt was capped by Adrianna Tafoya's baseline drive with 4:41 to go. Mescalero, though, responded by scoring eight of the next 10 points and taking a 63-50 lead on Velasquez's two free throws at the 1:37 mark.
Velasquez was dominant throughout, as she finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds. She also made four of eight 3-pointers and was almost perfect at the line, hitting 12 of 13.
She was at her best in the fourth quarter, as she scored 10 points and went perfect (8-for-8) from the line.
Senior post Carly Gonzales led the Lady Panthers with 18 points and 14 rebounds but was just 4-for-12 from the field. Tafoya was the only other player in the double digits as she finished with 14 points.
“One thing I regret as a leader of this team is taking control of my teammates,” Gonzales said. “That means changing attitudes, changing the way we pass the ball and move the ball. … But I do love my teammates and I’m fortunate to have these girls.”
Senior guard Alexandria Sandoval lamented the sentiment of Gonzales.
“Win or lose, we are still family,” Sandoval said.
Family got Peñasco off to a strong start, as it used a pair of 3s from freshman Martina Tafoya of Peñasco in the second quarter to help give her team a 23-16 with less than three minutes before half.
The moment was short-lived as Mescalero stormed back with an 8-2 run to get within 25-24 on Ramona Fossum's layup at the 1:10 mark and only trailed 28-24 at the break.
While both teams played their semifinal games on Thursday without crowds in the Santa Ana Star Center, it was still an awkward experience for some players, especially on the Peñasco sidelines. Adrianna Tafoya said that playing in a state championship game without fans was tough. Montoya agreed.
“I think it’s tough, especially for small communities like us that really rely on the fan support,” Montoya said.
But an empty Pit didn’t have an effect on Mescalero, Chavez said. If anything, his players were making enough noise of their own.
“They are that way normally,” Chavez said.
This was the Lady Panthers’ fourth time making it to the championship game, but they have lost all four games, including in 2018 to Fort Sumner/House.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.