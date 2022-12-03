Blank sports logo

The transformation of the Valencia Lady Jaguars can be measured by the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament.

When they showed for the tournament in 2018, they finished last in the eight-team bracket and won three games that season. On Saturday, Valencia made the tournament its playground.

The Lady Jaguars watched a 21-11 halftime slip away but showed enough composure to pull out a 35-32 overtime win over Rio Rancho Cleveland to win the girls division of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.

