Family comes first most of the time but on Tuesday night it’s all about the hoops.
The Valdez siblings — Destiny in the black road uniforms of Española Valley on one side and Jasmine of the home whites of Pojoaque Valley on the other — square off in a girls high school basketball game to open the District 2-4A schedule at Ben Lujan Memorial Gymnasium. It’s the first of two regular season meetings between the teams with the possibility of at least one more in the postseason still to come.
Destiny Valdez is a 5-foot-6 junior at Española Valley. One of the top guards in the district, she was named the most valuable player at the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament in December and is one of the team’s vocal leaders on and off the floor.
Jasmine Valdez is a 5-foot-5 eighth grader at Pojoaque Valley. A floater between the junior varsity and varsity, she is both a ball handler and a wing with 3-point ability the size to rebound inside. She has helped the Elkettes remain one of the top teams in Class 4A all season and is the youngest player on the varsity roster.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. with the rematch scheduled for Feb. 7 in Española.
