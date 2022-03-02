Twenty months had passed since Madisen Valdez had put on the burgundy-and-gold for Santa Fe Indian School’s girls basketball program, and already she was in the deep end of the pool.
Help Jordan Torres run the point? Got it.
Play off the ball when Torres has it in her hands? No problem.
Play tough, hard-nosed defense, scrap for rebounds and do all those little things that often get little notice — except for coaches? Consider it done.
Valdez, the 5-foot-3 junior guard for the Lady Braves, never thought twice about taking on those tasks, not even after missing out on the shortened 2021 season and not seeing her teammates since a 56-39 loss to Tohatchi in the Class 3A quarterfinals March 10, 2020.
SFIS head coach Patricia Chavez and varsity assistant Terri Morrison saw a leader in Valdez, and they wanted to give her the responsibility afforded that role.
“Anything you ask of her, she’ll do,” Chavez said. “She does all the little things, even leading the team out [onto the floor for warmups] and getting them prepped before the game in the locker room.”
Valdez admitted it was a role she was unaccustomed to as a freshman two seasons ago, especially since she wasn’t even on the varsity roster. But it was one she embraced.
“I feel like it’s an honor they trust me as much as they do,” Valdez said.
It helps when she rewards her coaches’ judgement of her. Valdez won’t be the player who jumps off the stat sheet like seniors Cameron Conners and Jordan Torres, but her value can’t be understated.
She is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 6.7 points per game for a team that is 18-6 and seeded third in this year’s 3A bracket.
The Lady Braves will put their record and seed to the test at 6 p.m. Friday when they take on No. 14 Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the opening round in the Pueblo Pavilion.
Valdez also is third on the team in assists (34) and steals (46) while averaging 2.9 rebounds that belies her guard status. Morrison, who won more than 600 games in almost 30 years as a head coach in Texas before coming to SFIS in 2018, called Valdez a “gym rat” with a high basketball IQ.
Then again, Morrison said Valdez is one in a court full of like-minded players.
“A lot of them come in with that innate sense of awareness and ability to play the game,” Morrison said. “What they lack in height, awareness and jumping out of a gym, they make up for with commitment. And they do understand the game.”
Valdez can credit her dad, former Dulce head boys coach Shane Valdez, for helping her understand the game. He also played a big role in helping his daughter stay in shape and work on her game despite missing a season because of the coronavirus pandemic. SFIS did not participate in athletics during the 2021 season.
Chavez said Madisen also has a big-picture outlook when it comes to basketball that is a product of being a coach’s daughter.
“She bought into the program and the connection with the coaches she has,” Chavez said. “I just think she owns her responsibility and the core values of Santa Fe Indian School.”
Madisen said she liked Chavez’s and Morrison’s coaching style, and she stayed in contact with them through the pandemic. The coaches did their part to keep communication strong with virtual workouts and plenty of phone calls to keep players prepared for when the program returned to the hardcourt.
“I like their coaching styles — they have interesting coaching styles,” Madisen said. “Coach Morrison and coach Chavez are just really great people.”
The combination of dedicated, hard-working players with an equally committed coaching staff helped SFIS navigate a difficult season that saw the program halt for almost two weeks coinciding with the start of the District 2-3A season because of the omicron variant outbreak that hit the state.
The program already had the challenge of trying to keep the team prepared through the winter break, as they often were the lone students on campus while they practiced through the holiday season.
The players also were the first ones to return to campus during the two-week, in-person hiatus, trying to play catch-up with the rest of the state.
There was a stretch where Valdez said she struggled with her role, but it was Morrison who helped her regain her perspective about the game she loves and all the things she does to help the Lady Braves succeed.
“Before one game where she really came on [and played well], I said, ‘You know what I miss?’” Morrison recalled. “’I’m missing that basketball kid. That gym rat. Don’t even think. Just play.’”
Chavez said her team’s ability to adapt and overcome obstacles is a product of the culture the program and the communities the school serves has developed over the years — and even centuries.
“We had a meeting with our superintendent [former Lady Braves head coach Christie Abeyta],” Chavez said, “and she talked about how our ancestors are behind us and how we have this amount of people supporting us. There is a spiritual world, from our communities to here. At the end of the day, all we ask is for them to give their best.”
All Valdez and the Lady Braves have done is just that — no questions asked.
