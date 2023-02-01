In need of a second statement win on the road in Mountain West Conference play, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball instead got handed a statement loss.

Down 19 at halftime and as many as 20 in the second half, the Lobos (19-4 overall, 6-4 in the league) were soundly beaten for the first time this season in a 84-73 loss to Utah State on Wednesday night in Logan, Utah.

“It’s probably the first game, although we lost three before, where I was really disappointed in that first half,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “Even the three losses we had I was not. That first half didn’t look like us.”

