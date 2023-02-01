In need of a second statement win on the road in Mountain West Conference play, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball instead got handed a statement loss.
Down 19 at halftime and as many as 20 in the second half, the Lobos (19-4 overall, 6-4 in the league) were soundly beaten for the first time this season in a 84-73 loss to Utah State on Wednesday night in Logan, Utah.
“It’s probably the first game, although we lost three before, where I was really disappointed in that first half,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “Even the three losses we had I was not. That first half didn’t look like us.”
The Lobos’ only lead of the night was 2-0 when Mashburn hit a mid-range jumper 29 seconds into the game. Utah State responded with nine straight points and led 25-9 nine minutes in. UNM used a 12-2 run to get within six, 27-21, but that’s as good as it got.
The Aggies sprinted to the halftime buzzer behind a 19-6 run, opening a commanding 46-27 lead at the midway point.
“I thought our offense in the first half led to a lot of baskets for them,” Pitino said. “We were just not ourselves offensively. We didn’t trust the offense. We were trying to do it all ourselves, had some uncharacteristic turnovers.”
The loss drops UNM into fifth place in the conference standings, two games behind MWC co-leaders San Diego State (17-5, 8-2) and Boise State (18-5, 8-2), and one behind the third-place tie of Utah State (18-5, 7-3) and Nevada (17-6, 7-3). There are only eight games remaining in the regular season.
Everything that had worked all season for the Lobos sputtered Wednesday night. The conference’s highest scoring team coming in, UNM was victimized by its own sloppiness by giving up 20 first-half points off turnovers. Utah State also zeroed in on the 1-2 scoring punch of guards Mashburn and Jaelen House, holding them to 31 combined points.
House was held scoreless into the second half and had three personal fouls before he finally registered his first point. He eventually hit one of the four 3-pointers the team made but he was held largely in check by a Utah State defense that gave up just four fastbreak points all night.
“I don’t think our ball movement and our assist-to-turnover ratio is at all what it needs to look like,” Pitino said.
The Lobos had just seven assists on 29 made baskets. They also committed 13 turnovers, the majority of which came in the first half.
Despite all that, the Lobos still had their chances to get back into it. House’s 3-pointer with 12:28 left cut Utah State’s lead to 58-48. Two minutes later Mashburn hit a mid-range jumper to get UNM within 60-52.
Every Lobo run was answered by one from Utah State.
Without House getting the chance to utilize his speed, it left scoring up to everyone else. Mashburn missed 12 of his first 18 shots, missing several open looks that Lobos fans have grown accustomed to watch going in. He finished with 17 points.
Morris Udeze shook off a slow start to register a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but he was outshone by Utah State senior Sean Bairstow. The younger brother of former UNM star Cameron Bairstow, he poured in career-high 20 points with five rebounds and a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers.
The country’s top 3-point shooting team, Utah State was held to a 7-for-20 effort from the outside. As good as that was, Pitino said, it was the combination of poor ball control and a number of missed rebounding opportunities that cost his team the most.
“I told the guys after, like, if we can learn from this and grow we’re going to be a better team because of it,” Pitino said.
The Lobos have nearly a week to prepare for next Tuesday’s game against Nevada in The Pit.
“The rest will be good,” Pitino said. “If we could just take this game and not necessarily flush it because we’re not at the level or the time yet to be able to just flush these things. We’re not good enough yet.”
NOTES
All five starters scored at least 10 points for UNM. The bench combined for just four points. … Nevada proved it is for real by scoring a pair of home wins against ranked teams in an eight-day span, beating the Lobos last week and pulling away late for a win against No. 22 San Diego State on Tuesday. The Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3) visits The Pit next week. … Before Wednesday’s game, the Lobos’ largest deficit all season was just seven points (against San Francisco). … This was UNM’s first loss as an unranked team. The Lobos had been 16-0 without a digit in front of its name. … Utah State outscored the Lobos 27-11 from the free throw line. Already one of the top free throw shooting teams in the country, the Aggies were lights out from the stripe by going 27-for-31.