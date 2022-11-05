Utah State found the end zone on offense, defense and special teams in a 27-10 win over visiting New Mexico on Saturday afternoon in Logan, Utah.

The Aggies (4-5 overall, 4-3 Mountain West) have won six straight against UNM (2-7, 0-5). The loss was the Lobos’ ninth straight in conference play and sixth in a row this season.

They led 10-7 at halftime, holding Utah State in check during the first half of what was a miserable day for football. A steady wind swirled the entire afternoon with rain falling in the second half.

