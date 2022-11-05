Utah State found the end zone on offense, defense and special teams in a 27-10 win over visiting New Mexico on Saturday afternoon in Logan, Utah.
The Aggies (4-5 overall, 4-3 Mountain West) have won six straight against UNM (2-7, 0-5). The loss was the Lobos’ ninth straight in conference play and sixth in a row this season.
They led 10-7 at halftime, holding Utah State in check during the first half of what was a miserable day for football. A steady wind swirled the entire afternoon with rain falling in the second half.
The conditions had a clear effect on both offenses. The Lobos, who went into the game ranked dead last of 131 teams in total offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, managed just 1 yard passing the entire second half and finished with 258 yards total offense —
12.4 yards more than their per-game average coming in.
That slight lead at the midway point caved in when Utah State drove inside the UNM 10-yard line but found itself facing a fourth-and-goal from the Lobos’ 6. The Aggies ran a fake field goal as kicker Connor Coles took a handoff from his holder and ran through the middle of UNM’s special teams defense for a touchdown.
The Aggies never trailed again, adding a pair of Coles field goals and quashing any hopes of a Lobos rally when Utah State’s Hunter Reynolds returned a fumble by quarterback Justin Holaday 55 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. It’s the third time this season UNM has allowed a clinching defensive touchdown in the waning moments of a conference game.
Holaday struggled from start to finish. He completed just 7 of 18 passes for 42 yards — all but one of which was in the first half — and was sacked three times.
Lobos running back Nate Jones was UNM’s offensive star, rushing for 146 yards and the team’s lone touchdown, a 24-yard run in the second quarter that put his team ahead at the midway point.
UNM was held to 71 yards total offense with only six first downs in the second half. Holaday and Jones accounted for all but seven yards of the team’s final offensive total.
Road games have not been a healthy place for the Lobos in recent years. Saturday’s loss drops them to 1-21 in true road games since the middle of the 2018 season, the lone win coming last season at Wyoming.