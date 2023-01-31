121022 jw josiah2.jpg

New Mexico forward Josiah Allick puts pressure on UTSA’s Erik Czumbel on Dec. 10 during a 94-76 win in The Pit. The Lobos play Utah State on Wednesday on the road.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, isn’t quite the belly of the beast like San Diego State’s Viejas Arena, but it’s no less daunting considering what lies in wait.

With a roster chock-full of jump-shooting specialists, Utah State enters Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference game against visiting New Mexico as the top 3-point shooting team in the country. The Aggies are connecting on nearly 42% of their shots, averaging 30 of their team’s 80 points from beyond the arc.

Add to it the fact Utah State

