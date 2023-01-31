The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, isn’t quite the belly of the beast like San Diego State’s Viejas Arena, but it’s no less daunting considering what lies in wait.
With a roster chock-full of jump-shooting specialists, Utah State enters Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference game against visiting New Mexico as the top 3-point shooting team in the country. The Aggies are connecting on nearly 42% of their shots, averaging 30 of their team’s 80 points from beyond the arc.
Add to it the fact Utah State
(17-5 overall, 6-3 MWC) is No. 34 in the latest NET Rankings and one of five teams still alive at the top of the conference standings, it presents a formidable challenge for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3).
“I mean, it’s another great team in the Mountain West and another fan base is going to be there, trying to provide them with as much help as they can against us,” said UNM forward Josiah Allick, “but, you know, just another Aggies.”
Wednesday’s game will keep the winner within striking distance of the MWC lead. More importantly, it would give UNM a landmark 20th victory for the first time since the 2013-14 season and hand the Lobos a fifth win on the road. If the Lobos have shown anything this season, it’s that they’ve proved they don’t need a wave of 15,000 fans to carry them through tough moments.
“I’m not sure what that means except, I don’t know, that this team has a really good road coach,” joked UNM coach Richard Pitino.
He’s also not sure why his team has emerged as one of top 3-point defenses in the country. Opponents are connecting on 30.1% of their tries against the Lobos, the 35th-best percentage in the country. It’s not for a lack of trying, either. Opposing teams are hoisting 24.5 long-range shots per game against the Lobos.
It flies in the face of common sense, given UNM’s lack of available length. The top four guards in the backcourt are 6-foot-2 or shorter.
“I have seriously no idea why we’ve been good against the 3,” Pitino said. “We put an emphasis on it, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense because we’re not real big on the perimeter.”
The top two long-range shooters in the MWC are both from Utah State: Steven Ashworth (47.7%) and Taylor Funk (41.4). The pair averages 6.2 3-pointers per game, making them prime targets for a UNM defense that has been less than top-tier all season.
Theirs is a defense that actually is offset by the top-scoring offense in the conference. While the Lobos give up 71 points a game, they average 82.4 behind one of the best backcourts in the country. Together, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are scoring 37 points a game.
The key, Pitino said, will be getting loose balls. Given Utah State’s propensity to shoot so many outside shots it means the standard box-them-out and crowd-the-lane rebounding philosophy doesn’t necessarily apply.
For Allick and fellow forward Morris Udeze, it means reading the shot trajectory is as important as getting position once the ball’s in the air.
The big picture, Allick said, is escaping the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum with a win and keep padding UNM’s growing postseason résumé. The Lobos fell out of the AP Top 25 for a second time this week, making a road win against a quad-1 opponent as close to must-win as it gets.
“There’s no gimmies,” Allick said of the Mountain West schedule. “I think that’s good because, for some teams, I feel like if they’re just absolutely killing their league then it almost kind of lulls them into a false sense of security when it comes time for March. I like to believe that, by playing these tough games and by having to be mentally locked in every single game, it just kind of helps you get better and be ready for March.”
NOTES
UNM has won five of the seven games it has played outside The Pit. The Lobos are 4-2 in true road games with another win coming at a neutral site. … Wednesday’s game is the only regular season meeting against Utah State. … The 1967-68 Lobos won their 20th game in their 21st contest of the season. If UNM wins this one, it will tie for the second-best start in school history. … Is being ranked a curse? The Lobos are only 3-3 when ranked in the Top 25 and are 16-0 in all other games. … History is on Utah State’s side. The Aggies are 16-2 against New Mexico in Utah.