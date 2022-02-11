ALBUQUERQUE — How big of a deal could it be if Snake weren’t there?
Or a few thousand actual fans, for that matter?
For Northern New Mexico College, it mattered. Invited to The Pit on Friday night to face the state’s flagship school in an impromptu regular season schedule-filler for both teams, the Eagles were looking for the David-versus-Goliath moment The Pit has seen a time or two.
For a few moments it seemed as if David had a puncher’s chance. The Eagles led 7-2 two minutes in and were within a single possession until the waning moments of the first half.
But when it was over, the Division I Lobos did what they were expected to do, beating their NAIA cousins from Española, 78-46. The game was close for a while, just long enough to make some Lobo fans squirm in the mostly empty seats.
“We played one good half of basketball — matter of fact, a really good 17 minutes of basketball,” said Northern New Mexico coach Ryan Cordova.
The deciding factor wasn’t so much talent as it was the glaring difference between a well-funded NCAA program and one whose $5,000 game check from Friday’s one-time appearance will help pay for gas to the upcoming conference tournament in Iowa.
“Speed, strength and athletic ability; those are big-time things,” Cordova said. “When you have [13] full scholarships and we have two, that’s a very different athlete you’re recruiting. That’s a very different athlete. That’s the difference between a 6-8 kid that is a 2-guard or a 5-8 kid who is a 2-guard.”
The Eagles committed 14 turnovers in the first half, most of them the result of UNM’s quickness and speed. The Lobos continually challenged dribble drives and passes in the half-court, turning some possessions into frenzied shots that often produced no points.
NNMC defense did help. The last time the Eagles played the Lobos in the regular season in The Pit was 2017. UNM set a school record for points in that game, winning a 147-76 rout.
The Lobos didn’t get separation in this one until late in the first half when they held the Eagles without a point for five full minutes. It turned a 15-14 Northern lead into a 24-15 UNM advantage. An 11-4 run to open the second half gave the Lobos a 16-point lead that was, for all intents and purposes, enough to put the game away.
“This game was really important for us because win or lose, we needed a game,” Cordova said. “It helps our bottom line. It definitely helps us get up to the conference tournament because our budget is — I mean they [UNM] have more in their travel budget than I have in my whole athletic budget.”
At 12-3 against NAIA schools, Northern is now winless in seven games against NCAA programs. They’ve been swept by Division I schools UNM, New Mexico State, UTEP and Northern Colorado, as well as DII programs at Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands, twice.
What Cordova was hoping for was a monumental upset along the lines of Chaminade (Hawaii) beating No. 1 Virginia in 1982, or perhaps Eastern New Mexico beating the Lobos in The Pit in 1991. What he got instead was a much-needed tuneup for the Eagles’ run at a postseason berth.
NNMC needs to reach the finals of the Continental Athletic Conference tournament later this month to secure a berth in the 64-team NAIA Championship. That’s why games against all the NCAA programs he can find are worth the effort. Playing bigger, tougher and more talented teams like that will only make his club more battle-tested for what’s next.
“That’s why we try to set our schedule the way it is,” Cordova said.
NOTES
No-show: Not even Lobos super fan Mark “Snake” Tichenor was in attendance for this one. Known far and wide for his masked theatrics from his usual spot along the floor next to the visiting team’s bench, Snake took the night off for what was a late addition to both teams’ schedules.
The game was added just eight days ago when UNM contacted Cordova and asked if the Eagles would come on down. Because both teams had holes in their schedules, NNMC jumped at the chance.
Turnstiles: The announced crowd of 8,214 was, in reality, perhaps one-third that size. UNM counted all season ticket sales and seats sold for the canceled San Diego State game last month towards Friday’s attendance.
There was no telling how big the actual crowd was, but it was nowhere near the figure shown.
Right place, wrong side: Former Lobos great J.R. Giddens was on hand for Friday’s game. The NMMC women’s head coach sat on the Eagles’ bench as an assistant and spent most of the pregame making the rounds talking with UNM officials and fans.
As both teams stood for the national anthem, Giddens wrapped up a conversation with the referees and headed to join his team — except he inadvertently walked in the direction of UNM’s bench. He got within a few feet of them when he realized he was on the wrong side.
Stats: Tyrique Weaver led NNMC with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ricardo Zambrano added 10 as the only other Eagle in double figures. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a game-high 21 for the Lobos.
