We knew the when.
Now we know the where and the who.
A week after it announced it was reversing course and holding an abbreviated college football season this fall, the Mountain West Conference revealed the eight-game schedule that begins in just four weeks.
For the University of New Mexico, it includes a Halloween home opener, a road trip to Hawaii, four of the first six games on the road and zero encounters with Mountain West heavyweights Boise State and San Diego State. The fan-less home games — approval by the state pending, of course — are against San Jose State, Nevada, Wyoming and Fresno State.
Aside from the Nov. 7 trip to Honolulu, the other seven games are in Four Corners states, making for a favorable schedule in more ways than one.
“To be honest with you, I’m a little disappointed we don’t have Boise State and San Diego State,” Lobos first-year coach Danny Gonzales said. “I like playing those guys. Now, are they better than us? As a football team, they are better than us right now, but if you want to make a name for yourself, and if you want to build a program, you have to be willing to go out there and beat those guys.”
The MWC is doing away with its two-division format. To determine the teams for its Dec. 19 championship game, it will take the teams with the top winning percentage.
There are some exceptions to the eight-game schedule. Air Force will play six conference games along with its traditional dates with Army and Navy. Boise State’s home game against BYU on Nov. 7 leaves the Broncos with just seven MWC dates.
“The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered,” MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson said. “Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW football championship game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”
Not much is expected of UNM this season. The Lobos are young, inexperienced and coming off three miserable seasons in which they won a combined eight games.
“Do we have a chance? You’re dang right,” Gonzales said. “Every Saturday this fall we’re going to have a chance to win every single one of those games.”
Gonzales still isn’t sure practice is going to work and no one really knows if the Lobos will even be allowed to take the field at University Stadium for what would be one of the weirdest home openers in school history. The Lobos are hoping to begin official team workouts next week, moving into full-contact drills a week after that.
Right now, the only certainty is every definitive statement comes with a shoulder shrug and a collective, “We’ll see.”
UNM officials have been in daily contact with the Governor’s Office and state health officials and updates are given to Gonzales and the players.
“We’re being very creative with what we’re doing right now,” he said. “I think to get good at playing real football you have to play real football and there’s plenty of time for us to do that before the season starts.”
UNM and the Mountain West have given players and coaches the opportunity to opt out of the 2020 season, ensuring scholarships and jobs will be safe. To date, no one from UNM has chosen not to play, although a handful of players have thrown their names into the NCAA transfer portal in order to play elsewhere next year.
Entering the portal is a nonbinding move that allows players to shop around for a new school and many choose to return to their original team. Gonzales, however, said he will not welcome portal entries back. He’s taking the same approach to any player who violate the social contracts that prohibit them from attending parties or taking part in large social gatherings outside of team activities.
“The social contract, our guys have been on that since July 6, and they’ve been told that there’s no second chances if they screw that up,” Gonzales said. “Right now, there’s certain rights and privileges that they have to give up to be on this football team, and going out and being a regular college student is one of them. They’re not regular college students and they understand that.”
