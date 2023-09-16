ALBUQUERQUE — The game the Lobos could ill afford to lose, they lost.

With yet another football season now in serious jeopardy of falling apart, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales walked into his team’s locker room Saturday night and unleashed a bold statement that seems contradictory to everything fans have seen out of the Lobos the last half decade.

“We’re going to play in a bowl game; I guarantee it,” he told his players.

