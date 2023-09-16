New Mexico receiver Andrew Erickson is upended by NMSU’s Myles Rowser during the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Albuquerque. The Lobos moved the ball early against their in-state rivals but had two early drives end with a field goal and a fumble. UNM outgained NMSU and had 11 more first downs.
New Mexico’s Ray Leutele tries to tackle New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia during Saturday’s game. The Albuquerque native Pavia ran for 99 yards in the homecoming win to go along with his 203 yards passing, including a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after UNM had made it a three-point game.
ALBUQUERQUE — The game the Lobos could ill afford to lose, they lost.
With yet another football season now in serious jeopardy of falling apart, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales walked into his team’s locker room Saturday night and unleashed a bold statement that seems contradictory to everything fans have seen out of the Lobos the last half decade.
“We’re going to play in a bowl game; I guarantee it,” he told his players.
The Lobos (1-2) had just been beaten 27-17 by rival New Mexico State, their second straight loss to the Aggies (2-2). Simply put, NMSU was just a little bit better in the parts of the game that mattered, particularly when a big play was needed.
Case in point: NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia. An Albuquerque kid who never got recruited by his hometown team, he followed a path that took him to junior college in Roswell and then a Division I home in Las Cruces. He led the Aggies to a bowl win last season and, at times, was masterful against the team that didn’t want him.
Pavia passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He called his own number 11 times and rushed for 99 additional yards, doing most of the damage with improvised runs that left would-be tacklers grasping at air.
He also delivered a back-breaking 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Jonathan Brady one play after the Lobos clawed their way back into it with a touchdown of their own five minutes into the period.
It was only moments before that UNM quarterback Dylan Hopkins found Andrew Erickson for a 1-yard scoring pass to get the Lobos within 20-17. It took just 10 seconds of clock time for Pavia to rip the Lobos’ hearts out when he threaded a perfect pass over the middle to Brady for the score.
“They had just put a nice drive together and had just scored, and we answered on the very next play, so a great job by the offensive line,” said NMSU offensive coordinator Tim Beck. “The offensive line played the best game they have up to this point.”
With head coach Jerry Kill fighting an undisclosed health issue most of the week, Beck had stepped in all week to lead the Aggies at practice.
The Lobos never recovered from that play, much like they might have a hard time recovering from this loss. They’ve now lost two straight to the Aggies since Kill took over as head coach, losing two games to a team Gonzales routinely refuses to mention by name.
The Lobos were their own worst enemy early on. They drove to the NMSU 7 yard line on their first drive but managed just a field goal. They were on the move again, getting as far as the Aggies’ 19 when running back Sherod White fumbled at the 12. It set up a marathon 88-yard touchdown drive that neutralized UNM’s hot start.
The Aggies led 17-10 at halftime and stayed in front the rest of the way.
Hopkins passed for 247 yards and a score to anchor UNM’s offense. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a team-high 83 yards rushing.
Hopkins confirmed what his coach said to the team after the game.
“Yeah, it’s going to happen; we’re going to a bowl game,” Hopkins said. “We will. We will.”
Gonzales insisted the loss doesn’t change the trajectory of his team’s season.
“I like our football team,” he said. “The trajectory of this football team is we’ll find five more wins. The rest of the schedule, including New Mexico State, every team we play from here on out is equal talent.”
NOTES
Saturday’s attendance was 27,414. Several thousand fans were left waiting in line for most of the first quarter due to added security measures entering the stadium. The tailgate lots were mostly full as early as 3 p.m., three hours before kickoff. … Former Lobos basketball player and NBA veteran Kenny Thomas attended the game but was denied access to the field during the first half. He tried talking his way past a staff member checking credentials but was repeatedly denied. … Lobos receiver Luke Wysong suffered a separated shoulder and left Saturday’s game in the first half. He will be re-evaluated next week, and Gonzales said he might still play in the next game at UMass. ... New Mexico State travels to Hawaii on Sept. 23 for a non-conference meeting. The Lobos’ game at UMass next week will be the teams’ first-ever meeting. They were supposed to play in Albuquerque in 2020, but UNM played an abbreviated, conference schedule that season due to the pandemic.