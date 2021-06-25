University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced on Twitter his aunt is among the people unaccounted for in a building collapse near Miami.
Nunez grew up in Miami and has extended family living in South Florida.
The 12-story high-rise condo tower collapsed early Thursday, and Nuñez’s aunt, Maggie Vasquez-Bello, is among the 159 people still not found.
“Asking for prayers from everyone for all the 99 individuals still missing, including my aunt Maggie, in the tragic incident that occurred in Miami,” Nuñez tweeted Friday morning. “Please keep her, and all the missing individuals and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Nuñez confirmed Vasquez-Bello’s situation in a brief text exchange Friday afternoon. He was unavailable for comment.
Vazquez-Bello was in a unit with two other women, Rosa Saez and Francis Plasencia, when the building collapsed.
