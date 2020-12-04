Four players finished in double figures as the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team opened its 2020-21 season with a 93-65 win over Midwestern State on Friday night in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The Lobos (1-0) never trailed and led 49-25 at halftime, holding the host Mustangs to just six points — all free throws — in the first quarter. Midwestern State didn’t get its first bucket until the opening minute of the second quarter, but only after UNM had built an insurmountable 21-point lead.
Junior guard Ahlise Hurst led the Lobos with 18 points while the Duff sisters, LaTascya and LaTora, combined for 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda had 16 points as she, Hurst and LaTascya Duff combined for 11 of the team’s 13 3-pointers.
The Lobos’ big early lead paved the way for three lackluster quarters as UNM outscored the Mustangs 68-59 over the final 30 minutes.
UNM will remain in Texas through the weekend. The Lobos will visit Sam Houston State on Sunday afternoon before taking nearly four weeks off before their Mountain West Conference opener Dec. 31 at Nevada.
