Jaedyn De La Cerda led five Lobos in double figures with 21 points as the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team routed Nevada, 88-69, in Reno, Nev., Thursday night.
UNM never trailed and opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game on a layup by Shaiquel McGruder. The Lobos (4-0 overall, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) led 28-8 at the end 28-8 at the end of the first quarter and carried a 27-point lead into halftime. Nevada (4-2, 0-1) did not pose a threat in the second half.
McGruder finished with 15 points while three Lobos — LaTora Duff, LaTascya Duff and Ahilse Hurst — each had 13. De La Cerda’s stat line included a team-high nine rebounds with five assists.
The teams will take Friday off and play again Saturday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center.
