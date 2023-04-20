Students and visitors check out the newly unveiled New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center on Thurdsay at University Stadium. The $4.3 million weight training facility near the south end zone will benefit all 18 of UNM’s athletic programs.
India Henry does reps Thursday while her brother, Andrew Henry, who just transferred to UNM to play running back for the football team, cheers and offers words of encouragement during the opening of the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center at UNM on Thursday afternoon. The new training center is located inside University Stadium near the south end zone and will benefit all 18 of UNM’s athletic programs.
UNM football player Xavier Van and Christian Washington check out the new equipment Thursday following the ribbon cutting ceremony at the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center at University Stadium.
Just moments after University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes helped cut the ribbon on a new $4.3 million weight training facility within the school’s football stadium, dozens of Lobo student-athletes streamed through the floor-to-ceiling glass opening with phones at the ready to get a peek at what was inside.
What they saw was more than just 11,300 square feet of workout space complete with modern equipment, a solid sound system, Lobo-centric lighting panels and a panoramic view of the football stadium.
What it truly showed was something no one could touch or feel.
“Honestly, I never thought this day would come,” said UNM senior Maddie Duecher, a member of the school’s largely overlooked swimming and diving team. “I can’t tell you how many times people found out I’m an athlete at this school and say they didn’t even know we had a swim team. It feels like we’ve been overlooked for so long. At least with this, it’s like we finally have something of our own.”
Rows of Lobo-insignia dumbbells were flanked by benches on one side and free-standing racks on the other. Above on a small 1,500-foot mezzanine overlooking the entire ground floor was a row of cardio machines. On the wall behind them, backlit lettering reminded everyone they were in Lobos territory.
“I mean, look at this place — it’s amazing,” said women’s soccer player Skye McMillon. “It even kind of has that new car smell.”
Although it’s located within University Stadium and will serve as the game-day entry point for the football team, the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center is truly the first all-sports facility geared toward the school’s Olympic sports.
Football will do most of its training in the adjacent Tow Diehm Facility attached to the new center. Men’s and women’s basketball will keep their own space inside The Pit. This new spot is for all the others.
It replaces the semi-permanent tent just west of the athletic department’s administrative offices. That tent — minus proper air conditioning, heating and ventilation — was for years the designed workout spot for the school’s Olympic sports. Located on an old tennis court, it was cramped, outdated and something of an eyesore.
“I don’t know, I’m just a freshman so I kind of liked the tent,” said women’s soccer player Avi Gonzalez. “But, yeah, this place is pretty nice.”
UNM broke ground on the new facility in April 2022. Located just outside the south end zone, it now dominates the view in that part of the stadium.
School officials plan to use the spacious interior as an entry point for the football team on game days. Players will stream through the double doors and onto the field, red LED lights embedded in the floor creating a runway effect as they come and go.
It’s the latest in a series of semi-recent upgrades at UNM. It’s the first structure to go up on the South Campus since the baseball clubhouse was completed seven years ago, just a year after the McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium was erected in 2015.
Athletic director Eddie Nuñez hailed the facility as an example of the school’s commitment to athletics, lauding the effort of the regents and local politicians who pushed the project forward.
“This unbelievable facility is a true testament to a shared vision by many,” he said. “Like anything that’s worth fighting for it took a little time, but we made it happen.”
“This is part of making New Mexico proud of the University of New Mexico and our doorway to this institution which is through, oftentimes, so much of the time, our athletics department,” Stokes said. “I’m so proud of this department, so proud of the students, so proud of the coaches and of anyone who calls themselves a Lobo.”
As the crowd filtered out and the pomp and circumstance began to fade, UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche marveled at the possibilities to come.
“I mean this, it’s a recruiting tool,” she said. “They’ve been talking about doing something like this for so long and here we are standing in it. I promise you every recruit we have will come through those doors and see what this school is doing for its athletes, not just football and basketball.”