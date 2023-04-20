ALBUQUERQUE — Nice place you got there.

Just moments after University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes helped cut the ribbon on a new $4.3 million weight training facility within the school’s football stadium, dozens of Lobo student-athletes streamed through the floor-to-ceiling glass opening with phones at the ready to get a peek at what was inside.

What they saw was more than just 11,300 square feet of workout space complete with modern equipment, a solid sound system, Lobo-centric lighting panels and a panoramic view of the football stadium.

