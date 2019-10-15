ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico’s athletic department is still at least two months away from having its new multimedia rights deal approved by the university, but that hasn’t stopped the department from starting a working relationship with its new vendor.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez told the board of regents during Tuesday morning’s regularly scheduled meeting on the main campus that he has established a short-term agreement that allows his department to begin working with Outfront Media, a New York-based firm with multimedia deals already in place with 11 different colleges, including LSU, Virginia and Maryland.
The agreement, which Nuñez started slowly in late August, allows Outfront to work on UNM’s existing client accounts and establish new contracts with potential advertising partners for in-venue signage deals.
The regents must first approve the contract between UNM and Outfront, but the short-term deal allows the entities’ relationship to get a head start, of sorts. The regents do not meet again until December.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, we’re operating with them under a bridge contract,” Nuñez said. “They’ve been able to bring back a lot of our great partners that were with us last year and some that, honestly, haven’t had business with in a long time. They’ve been able to get them back and re-energize our presence out there more that we had in the past.”
The athletics department terminated a longstanding agreement with Learfield IMG College in the summer, citing a need to find a more profitable business model to increase revenues. UNM’s contract with Learfield was considered a closed guarantee deal, meaning the school received about $4.5 million annually in exchange for Learfield getting exclusive rights to the athletic department’s multimedia rights, which includes broadcast initiatives, stadium signage and limited suite sales in The Pit and Dreamstyle Stadium.
Learfield is a massive company with working agreements with 137 Division I schools across the country. That includes an exclusive deal with the Southeastern Conference and a blossoming relationship with New Mexico State.
NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said his department receives an annual minimum of $1 million from Learfield in its closed guarantee. He said the school was making roughly $350,000 to $500,000 a year on its own before landing a multimedia vendor.
“That deal more than doubled our corporate sponsorship revenue,” Moccia said. “When I got this job the biggest red flashing light that I could see was we didn’t have a multimedia rights agreement. We were one of only three schools not affiliated with one of the multimedia rights companies.”
UNM’s deal with Outfront is a revenue-share model, which calls for the school to cover the projected overhead of $2.5 million for things like signage expenses, but the overall pot of revenues mostly goes back to UNM. Outfront would receive a portion of those profits. One official within the department projects the split to be as much as 85/15 in UNM’s favor, although final numbers can’t be revealed until the contract is signed and approved by the regents.
Nuñez’s staff has targeted a goal of $3.5 million in revenues for its first year with the new multimedia agreement, a shortfall from the deal it had with Learfield. The late start between the two will affect revenues in the first year, Nuñez said.
“It’s an incentivized contract where it makes us have to get out there, it makes them get out there,” Nuñez said. “It’s a vested interest from both parties and that’s one of the things I appreciated.”
Nuñez said he has not had to increase his staff to accommodate Outfront, although the company is in the final processes of adding its staff to fit UNM’s needs. Nuñez said the tentative agreement is a multiyear deal but was not prepared to go into details about what that means for his department.
“Learfield’s a great company, they’ve been able to do things in the industry that are leaps and bounds ahead of others,” Nuñez said. “This company [Outfront], one of the things we appreciated, is they understood the values that we were looking for.”
