Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales watches his team play Houston Baptist during a September 2021 game at University Stadium. Gonzales added 11 players to his roster on national signing day, with more expected.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — It was with a sense of optimism and promise that Danny Gonzales announced Wednesday the 11 names added to the University of New Mexico football family.

As part of an orchestrated National Signing Day feel-good tour that kicked off with an hourlong chat with local media in The Pit and continued well into the night with live radio spots and a meet-and-greet with boosters, the head coach sat behind the desk usually reserved for Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino, and talked about recruiting, the NCAA transfer portal, the loss of his mentor and the progress of a massive overhaul of the UNM program.

“Lobo football is not going anywhere,” Gonzales said. “2023 is going to be a lot of fun.”

