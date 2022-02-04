In a world where COVID-19 cancellations are the norm, college basketball coaches have been forced to be flexible with their time, their resources and their schedules.
That’s exactly what led to the University of New Mexico proposing an unusual one-game contract with Northern New Mexico for a men’s basketball game in The Pit next week. The teams finalized a deal Friday night that will have the Lobos host the Eagles the evening of Feb. 11.
It helps both teams bridge a gap in their schedules. The Lobos had a 10-day break between Saturday’s game at Air Force and a Feb. 15 home date with Mountain West-leading Wyoming in The Pit.
Northern New Mexico’s regular season wraps up this weekend with a pair of games in Lawrence, Kan., while the Continental Athletic Conference tournament doesn’t begin until Feb. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
“I didn’t want my guys sitting around for 20 days before the start of our tournament and, really, for both teams, it’s just a good game to get in while we’re taking a break from conference games,” said NNMC coach Ryan Cordova.
UNM head coach Richard Pitino and Lobos assistant coach Dan McHale reached out to Cordova a few days ago to gauge his interest in setting something up. Given the proximity to NNMC’s campus and the allure of playing in the state’s most famous building this late in the season, expressing interest was the easiest thing to do for Cordova.
“It costs us money to play most road games, and it costs us money to play at home, but this is a chance for us to do something close to home and make a little money that will make things easier getting to our conference tournament,” he said. “Right now we’re second in our conference, and we feel like we’ve got a good shot in our tournament, so breaking up those 20 days to play a game in The Pit — yeah, we’ll take that.”
An NCAA Division I program, UNM has done plenty of mixing and matching with its Mountain West schedule. The Lobos have had five conference games affected by coronavirus-related issues. One of them, a Jan. 15 home game against San Diego State, appears unlikely to be made up.
