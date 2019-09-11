Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs was booked Tuesday in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center and released later that day after turning himself in to comply with a remand order in connection with the embezzlement case against him.
The order was filed Sept. 4 by Judge Alisa Hart of the 2nd District Court, which gave Krebs until Oct. 2 to report to the jail. Krebs was charged with embezzlement of over $20,000, two counts of embezzlement of more than $2,500 but no less than $20,000, unlawful interest in a public contract over $50, tampering with evidence, criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence and attempt to commit tax fraud.
The charges stem from a golf trip to Scotland in 2015, and an indictment in August alleged that Krebs attempted to cover up his involvement in using the university funds to pay for part of trip.
Krebs will return to court Sept. 26 for a scheduling conference in front of Hart.