University of New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. A junior with the Lobos, Carroll is one of 47 running backs from around the country to be named to the list.
The award is given annually to the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football who exhibits sportsmanship, community relations, integrity and performance, to name a few. Carroll rushed for 536 yards with two touchdowns his sophomore season, a good chunk of which came in a 193-yard effort against Colorado State.
