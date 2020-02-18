ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico's board of regents unanimously approved the athletic department's multimedia rights partnership with Outfront Media during a Tuesday morning meeting in the Student Union Building.
It's a 10-year agreement has a retroactive start date of July 1, 2019, giving Outfront exclusive rights to negotiate advertising and marketing opportunities for UNM athletics media platforms. It replaces a longstanding partnership between the athletic department and Learfield IMG College, which UNM terminated last summer in hopes of landing a more lucrative deal in an ever-changing market.
Learfield's contract with UNM was a guaranteed deal that supplied the department with an annual payment between $4.5 million and $5.1 million. The contract with Outfront is a profit-share model in which UNM keeps 85 percent of the profits on all generated net revenue after covering operational expenses itself.
The deal includes suite sales in The Pit and all home football games, including a refurbished plan for the tented seats in the south end zone of the football stadium. Williams said those seats generated just $1,000 in net profits for the department this season.
Other plans include increased branding on billboards, at the airport and other places, with tentative plans to construct a new marquee on the street corner outside the football stadium adjacent to The Pit and Isotopes Park. The department will also launch an app to better connect with fans and then market users to prospective advertisers.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said the potential to make at least as much with Outfront as it did with Learfield exists — but not until the next fiscal year at the earliest.
Because the parties didn't begin their partnership until last summer and the deal wasn't finalized until Tuesday, it means they essentially started six months behind the usual starting point for the current fiscal year and well past what is considered the selling season for advertising purposes.
The Outfront contract does not specifically reference the naming rights agreement the school has with Dreamstyle Remodeling for The Pit and the football stadium, but Nuñez said there are no plans to alter those agreements.
Given the slow start to the Outfront contract, associate athletic director David Williams told the regents he projects net revenues of $2.9 to $3 million this year with a slight bump next year.
That figure includes a one-time $750,000 investment Outfront agreed to make to the department. Half that is payable within a month of Tuesday's agreement, the other half by May 1.
"Our projection is where we are currently but it can also improve," Nuñez said. "It's all depending on how hard we work. There's opportunities that exist to be able to get it up to a certain number."
Williams said it's more than hard dollar figures that attracted UNM to Outfront. It was more about relationships, about business practices and having more say in how things are done.
"I think we have a very good contract that protects both groups, that does what it's supposed to do," Williams said.
Outfront has a staff of five people who work within the athletic department. That staff then represents that athletic department when selling advertising and generating business relationships to promote Lobo athletics.
Williams said it also gives UNM more say in who the advertising partners will be and how each agreement is constructed.
"This model has UNM athletics with more skin in the game than a guaranteed model, and that's why this model was chosen," Williams said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.