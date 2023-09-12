ALBUQUERQUE — In preparation of Saturday’s football game against New Mexico State, University of New Mexico athletics officials are ramping up security measures and pleading with the public to follow a few basic guidelines when attending the game.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Tuesday the school’s police department will join forces with city, county and state law enforcement to provide a strong presence inside University Stadium and around the facility during the resumption of the Rio Grande Rivalry.
It comes one year after a melee broke out in the stands during the teams’ 2022 meeting in Las Cruces. That fight, which involved fans from both schools, served as a precursor to a deadly shooting on the UNM campus in November. That incident forced the schools to cancel both ends of a home-and-home series between the men’s basketball programs.
Nuñez said there was never any serious discussion about putting a halt to the annual football game, an event that typically gives the home team its biggest gate of the season.
“It wasn’t ever about canceling,” Nuñez said. “It was about putting our best foot forward when it comes to safety and security”
Nuñez said last year’s incidents sparked ongoing discussions between the schools to improve the fan experience. To that end, UNM is significantly adding game-day staff to accommodate what should be a crowd of 30,000 or more.
Last week’s UNM home opener drew just over 17,000, but fans entering the stadium were greeted with long lines at each entry point. Nuñez chalked it up to the first-game experience for staff as well as fans. That process will be streamlined this week as everyone gets more familiar with protocols, he said.
“We are going to increase our staffing as we would for any game this size,” Nuñez said. “But we’re hopeful that our fans listen, they come early if they can, enjoy some of our concessions and everything else.”
Just as it did for men’s basketball last season, UNM has implemented the use of metal detectors at all entrances, as well as wands as a secondary security measure. When asked if Saturday’s game would have more metal detectors, Nuñez said that information was unavailable to him.
“From our perspective, really our focus is just increasing the number of officers, of safety to help with traffic, parking, safety, security — everything that we do,” he said. “Nothing different with the actual operations but more of an emphasis with the number of people that will be [working].”
“Look, we’ve got two very passionate fan bases that love their sport, their teams, they love going and cheering on the Lobos and Aggies,” he said. “For us it’s always been about making sure that we can not just have another football game, another basketball game, another soccer game. It’s about having an event that we’re all proud of at the end of the day.”
NOTES
Fan crunch: University Stadium can accommodate 37,440 fans. Nunez didn’t want to say what he thinks Saturday’s game will draw, but said it is “trending toward 30,000” and that his ticket personnel are getting “calls by the minute” in search of seat availability.
UNM has not had a home crowd surpass 20,000 since the last time the Aggies visited in 2021. That game drew 28,470. In fact, NMSU is the only visiting team to entice more than 20,000 since the start of the 2017 season.
A legend returns: UNM will honor former Lobos great Terance Mathis during an on-field ceremony in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. Recently named to the 2023 induction class for the College Football Hall of Fame, the former Lobos All-America wide receiver went onto a stellar NFL career with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 1989 he finished his Lobos career as the school’s first consensus All-American and was, at the time, the NCAA leader in career receiving yards.
He will be inducted into the hall in December. He’ll be in Albuquerque on Friday to address the team after its walk-through practice.
Throwback lids: The Lobos will wear silver helmets with the decal the teams used to wear when Mathis was still in college.
There will also be a center stripe depicting the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag. On the back of each team’s helmet will be a turquoise decal in the shape of the state with the Zia symbol and the words “Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network,” a charitable arm that benefits programs for special needs children.