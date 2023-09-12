090923_LS_LoboFootball_4_RGB.jpg

UNM’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt gets past Tennessee Tech’s Jacques McGowan during Saturday’s win in Albuquerque. The Lobos host New Mexico State on Saturday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — In preparation of Saturday’s football game against New Mexico State, University of New Mexico athletics officials are ramping up security measures and pleading with the public to follow a few basic guidelines when attending the game.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Tuesday the school’s police department will join forces with city, county and state law enforcement to provide a strong presence inside University Stadium and around the facility during the resumption of the Rio Grande Rivalry.

It comes one year after a melee broke out in the stands during the teams’ 2022 meeting in Las Cruces. That fight, which involved fans from both schools, served as a precursor to a deadly shooting on the UNM campus in November. That incident forced the schools to cancel both ends of a home-and-home series between the men’s basketball programs.

Recommended for you