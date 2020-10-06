If ever there were a week where local sports were trying to return to a sense of normal, this is it.
Seven months into the pandemic and high school sports finally began to move the needle with the official commencement of preseason workouts Monday. Last weekend and again Tuesday, the University of New Mexico’s football team was back on the field for full-contact practices in preparation for a season opener less than three weeks away.
Assuming Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives the go-ahead and allows high school teams to return to competition this week, the regular season for volleyball, cross-country and golf will begin Saturday. Until then, groups of no more than nine athletes and one coach can congregate. Teams have gone about the business of preparation under the assumption that Saturday will bring the chance to compete.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s health restrictions were still in place and the state’s governing body for high school athletics, the New Mexico Activities Association, said it had already prepared for the possibility that events would need to be postponed and the regular season pushed back again.
Prep sports has been in a holding pattern since March 14 when the state basketball tournament wrapped up without fans in The Pit. All spring and summer activities were canceled and most sports, except for volleyball, cross-country and golf, have been pushed to the spring semester.
As for the Lobos, the governor’s approval was granted last weekend, giving head coach Danny Gonzales and the UNM football program its first official team workout since spring ball was halted due to health restrictions over COVID-19 in March.
More than 100 players started the day lifting weights in four makeshift tents at University Stadium, then another 90 minutes on the field in full-contact drills.
“I think you can control what you can control so, the team’s attitude, we gotta get that right with our effort and our want-to,” UNM senior linebacker Kameron Miller said following Tuesday’s practice. “Tomorrow, you never know. The governor could shut us down, but we’ve got to keep the right mindset.”
The Lobos are scheduled to open an abbreviated 2020 season Oct. 24 at Colorado State, then host San Jose State a week later in what could be a fan-free home opener. Barring any delays which, as Gonzales said Tuesday are virtually part of the planning process, UNM will march confidently ahead as if it’s all systems go.
“We have a set of protocols for our kids. They followed them,” Gonzales said. “You see games played every weekend across the country. We knew going into this thing — our league knew, college football knew, the NFL knew — that there were going to be significant challenges to move forward. The great thing is, here we are getting ready for Oct. 24 and we still had 30-some FBS football games last Saturday.”
Knowing games could be canceled takes a back seat, he said, to the reality that football is back. It’s here to stay, Gonzales said, if rules are followed and precautions are met. The team has reported no new cases since the most recent line of testing conducted over the weekend, and every player and coach was at Tuesday’s workout.
Health concerns aside, Gonzales said it was good to get on with the business of evaluating talent and getting a feel for the depth chart. Trae Hall, he said, has taken a firm grasp of the starting spot at quarterback while it’s strength in numbers for the offensive backfield. As many as five players are vying for the top two spots.
On defense, it’s all about the 3-3-5 scheme that appears to be a foreign language to everyone on the field.
“It’s just like the rest of our team: We have an expectation around here that they just don’t quite understand yet,” Gonzales said.
The Lobos will treat this coming weekend like game day.
Saturday’s practice will be a scrimmage, but game-day operations are in place. The coaches will wear headsets, referees will enforce the rules and the players will be asked to go full speed as much as they will when they line up against Colorado State.
The depth chart will also be pared down to the top two or three players at all positions with playing time and first-team reps assigned accordingly.
“We’re getting closer whether we’re ready or not,” Miller said. “That first game is coming and we can’t worry about not being allowed to practice. If we’re going to do this, now is the time.”
