The University of New Mexico plans to delay installation of new turf at Dreamstyle Stadium until 2021, athletic director Eddie Nuñez said.
Nuñez last week cited concerns over whether the project could be done in time for the season-opening football game Aug. 29 against Idaho State.
Nuñez said there are worries the contractor won’t have workforce to finish the project should the state renew an order that has closed what it deems nonessential businesses amid the the COVID-19 pandemic. State government is still targeting May 15 as a gradual reopening of some nonessential businesses.
The stadium is in line for $1.6 million in upgrades by way of capital outlay funds. Projects include improvements to the Tow Diehm Facility and other amenities that include the Dreamstyle field.
The current surface was installed before the 2012 season and is showing signs of aging.
u u u
Plans to resurface the plastic grass at UNM’s baseball stadium are still a go. Nuñez said the turnaround for the smaller footprint at Santa Ana Star Field — plans call for just the infield to get new turf — is considerably shorter than at the football stadium. And baseball doesn’t actually need the field until workouts resume in the fall.
The university has also secured funding to nearly triple the available seating capacity in the grandstand, which would extend bleachers from the current configuration to the end of each dugout with the central area replaced with stadium seating. A new press box with an elevator is also planned.
Nunez said he expects work to be done in time for the baseball season opener in February.
u u u
Santa Fe High School’s Trent Jones will continue his football career at Western New Mexico University in Silver City.
Jones, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end/defensive lineman, missed five games in 2019 after suffering a meniscus tear in the season-opening game against Las Vegas Robertson. He returned for the District 2/6-5A schedule, catching four passes for 92 yards in the final three games of the season. He also recorded six tackles and a sack.
Western New Mexico went 2-10 last season, 1-7 in the Lone Star Conference.
u u u
Santa Fe Indian School announced Friday that it is accepting applications for the head girls soccer coach position to replace Marc Newton.
The Lady Braves went 5-53-3 under Newton, but made the Class 1A/3A State Tournament the past two seasons. The program has won just seven games over the past four seasons.
u u u
Pour salt in the wound, why don’t you?
With the gaping hole in our lives — aka, the absence of live sports on TV — people have had to turn to replays to get their fix. Earlier this week, Nevada’s men’s basketball Twitter account dredged up the Wolf Pack’s amazing comeback win over UNM in The Pit from Jan. 7, 2017.
The Lobos led by 25 with 11 minutes to go and by 14 with just 77 seconds remaining. The remarkable rally ended with Nevada taking a 105-104 overtime win. New Mexico coach Craig Neal was fired eight weeks later.
In case you missed it, it was just as stunning in replay as it was live.
