UNM coach Richard Pitino, right, embraces his father, Naismith Hall of Famer and Iona coach Rick Pitino, before their teams’ game Sunday at The Pit. The Lobos continued their surprising turnaround in their second year under Richard Pitino by moving to 11-0. ‘... The one piece of advice for this team is: Don’t embrace it; get better,’ Rick Pitino said following the game. ‘... But if you get crowds like this every game, they’re going to be tough to beat.’
UNM guard Jaelen House battles for a loose ball with Iona’s Daniss Jenkins during Sunday’s win. House scored 22 points with five assists in the win and impressed Iona coach Rick Pitino. ‘He can dominate even when we had two guys on him. He still got the ball inbounds and went by us.’
UNM forward Morris Udeze battles for a rebound with Iona’s Sadiku Ibine Ayo, left, and forward Nelly Junior Joseph during the Lobos’ win Sunday at The Pit. Udeze made a key pass with two minutes left that led to a layup and a 78-73 UNM lead.
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s been a minute, but The Pit was The Pit again — if only for a day.
With the energy of 14,534 fans behind it, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team held off Iona, 82-74, in a Sunday made-for-TV, father-versus-son battle of the Pitinos. It was the largest crowd for a UNM home game since March 1, 2016, and the first time the Lobos have had consecutive crowds of more than 10,000 since the end of the 2019-20 season.
After a postgame handshake with his dad, Richard Pitino grabbed the public address announcer’s microphone, gathered his team at midcourt and said, “To the best fans in the country, thank you. Go Lobos.”
With that, one more standing ovation before people filtered out the exits and marveled at the turnaround the younger Pitino has accomplished with their team. Now 11-0 for the first time in nine years, UNM survived a second half rally from the Gaels to land a victory that meant more than just another hashmark in the win column.
One of five undefeated teams still standing, the Lobos are just two wins shy of equaling their win total in Pitino’s first season with the team.
“Richard knows how to handle it, but the one piece of advice for this team is: Don’t embrace it; get better,” said Iona’s Rick Pitino. “Get better, take what you did wrong and get better because as quickly as you’re climbing that mountain you get knocked right off it. You just have to understand it, but if you get crowds like this every game, they’re going to be tough to beat.”
The home team needed every one of their fans to get past a pesky Gaels bunch that crept to within three points late in the second half after UNM built a lead of as many as 17 earlier. The Pit got as loud as it gets when Morris Udeze passed out of a double team on the baseline to give Jevonte Johnson an uncontested layup with 2:16, a bucket that pushed the margin to 78-73.
Richard Pitino called it a key moment down the stretch.
His father begged to differ, saying a key moment was just about any time Lobos guard Jaelen House touched the ball. The elder Pitino said the 6-foot senior reminds him of former Georgia Tech and current New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. He took it a step further saying he’d entice House, who has a fifth year of eligibility remaining after this, two scholarships to transfer to Iona for a super senior year.
“House is a very unique guard,” Pitino said. “He can dominate even when we had two guys on him. He still got the ball inbounds and went by us.”
House finished with 22 points and five assists, both game highs. He was 11-for-11 from the free throw line, often breaking Iona’s full-court press by whipping around a double team and racing up court ahead of the defense. It helped open the offense for Udeze and Josiah Allick down low but also helped Lobos guard K.J. Jenkins come off the bench to score 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
The Lobos led for all but 78 seconds of Sunday’s game, despite Rick Pitino’s wizardry. The Hall of Famer ran a zone defense for the first time in three years as Iona’s coach, mixing it with moments of full-court press and relentless rebounding. The Gaels held UNM without a single offensive rebound in the first half and outscored the Lobos 18-1 on second-chance points.
Richard Pitino said the holes his father’s scheme exposed will only make UNM better. The Lobos host Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night in the non-conference finale, then take a few days off as they prepare for the Mountain West opener on Jan. 28 against Colorado State.
As excited as the fans are about the team’s unbeaten start, he said it does require a dose of reality moving forward.
“[The fans] need to understand we’re not, probably not, going to win the national championship,” he said. “[We’ve] got a chance, but we’ve just got to continue to build. The support that they give us, it’s why players want to come here.”
NOTES
Red blazer returns: There was a time when the Lobos coach wearing the cherry blazer on the bench signified it was a big game. Richard Pitino opted for a red quarter-zip golf pullover, but UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez pulled out the jacket and wore it for Sunday’s game.
Can’t blame the altitude: Iona was just 3-for-24 on 3-point tries, doing most of the damage inside the arc by going 26-for-47. The Lobos were 5-for-17 from 3-point range.
Sellout drought: Sunday’s crowd was 877 short of a sellout. The Lobos haven’t had a capacity crowd for a home game in The Pit since March 7, 2015, against Wyoming.