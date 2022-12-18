ALBUQUERQUE — It’s been a minute, but The Pit was The Pit again — if only for a day.

With the energy of 14,534 fans behind it, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team held off Iona, 82-74, in a Sunday made-for-TV, father-versus-son battle of the Pitinos. It was the largest crowd for a UNM home game since March 1, 2016, and the first time the Lobos have had consecutive crowds of more than 10,000 since the end of the 2019-20 season.

After a postgame handshake with his dad, Richard Pitino grabbed the public address announcer’s microphone, gathered his team at midcourt and said, “To the best fans in the country, thank you. Go Lobos.”

