UNM men’s basketball guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. practices last week in Albuquerque. The Lobos were picked No. 5 in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. Mashburn Jr. was voted all-MWC, becoming the first Lobos player named to the preseason list in six years.

 Will Webber/The New Mexican

The votes are in, and the results say Lobo fans can expect an average team capable of making a little noise in the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball race.

The University of New Mexico was picked to finish fifth in the 11-team preseason conference poll, released Wednesday by the league. Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. was voted all-MWC, becoming the first UNM player named to the preseason list in six years.

Voting was done by the league’s media, which picked San Diego State as an overwhelming favorite. The Aztecs received 16 of the 20 first-place votes to outpace a field that features four teams that went to last season’s NCAA Tournament.

