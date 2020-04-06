It might be an extended dead period for NCAA recruiting, but that hasn’t stopped the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team from adding another name to its roster for next season.
Junior college player Saquan Singleton announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he has picked UNM over four other schools, posting a 72-second personally narrated hype video that ends with him donning a red Lobos baseball cap. He says, “I will be attending The Pit, University of New Mexico. Go Lobos.”
A portion of his tweet’s caption reads “PointGod is Here.”
Listed as a 6-foot-6 guard from the Bronx, N.Y., Singleton will be a junior next season after spending the last two years playing for Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He started all 32 games for the Blue Dragons last season, averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
He had a higher shooting percentage from the field (54.3 percent) than he did from the free-throw line (53.8), and he attempted just one 3-pointer all season.
He joins a busy incoming recruiting class for a Lobos roster hit hard by defections and graduation. He is one of at least five newcomers who will join a team that also welcomes back redshirt freshmen Bayron Matos and Daniel Headdings. The team still has one scholarship remaining.
