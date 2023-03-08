One down, three to go.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team avenged a Feb. 14 home loss to Wyoming to get an 87-76 win over the Cowboys in Wednesday’s opening round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Lobos (22-10) need to win four games in as many days to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s a tall order, but one that can only be done in small increments.