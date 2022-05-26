Lights, camera, action.
The University of New Mexico football team will have nine of its 12 games broadcast on national or regional TV, the school said in a statement Thursday. Eight of those games are part of the Mountain West Conference’s multimedia package with CBS and FOX.
All eight are against MWC opponents, with six of those games airing on CBS Sports Network. The other two were picked up by Fox Sports.
A ninth game, the Lobos’
Sept. 24 road game at LSU, will air on both ESPN-plus or the SEC Network.
New Mexico’s season starts Sept. 3 with a visit from Maine. It’s one of three straight games to open the slate at home. The non-conference games against Maine, UTEP (Sept. 17) and New Mexico State (Oct. 15) have yet to be picked up on a TV deal. Two of those are home games; the mid-season date against the Aggies will be in Las Cruces.
All told, four of the 12 games will be played on a Friday. That includes the final two dates on the regular season schedule, Nov. 18 at home against San Diego State and Thanksgiving week at Colorado State.
The season’s second game, at home against Boise State on Sept. 9, is on a Friday and will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network. It’s the Mountain West opener for the entire conference.
The Mountain West will have 53 games get a national audience on its media networks. All but
13 of those are conference games. It wraps up with the conference championship game Dec. 3 on Fox.
Four regular season games have been picked up by CBS, one of which is the inaugural game at San Diego State’s new on-campus facility, Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 3.
A number of regular season games have not been assigned kickoff times. As part of the multimedia rights agreement with both networks, the MWC and its partners determine exact times within 12 days of the date of the game.
Some games not on the national slate will fall to Spectrum Sports or other regional TV and online entities.
DEATH VALLEY
UNM is selling ticket packages for the game at LSU. They come with a two-night stay at the team hotel in Baton Rouge, La., and access to the Lobos’ fan event before the game.
The packages come with round-trip gameday transportation and a pregame tailgate. A double-occupancy at the team’s hotel is $645. Airfare is not included in any of the packages.
Visit GoLobos.com for more.
AGGIES
New Mexico State announced its Sept. 10 road game at UTEP has been picked up by ESPN+. The 7 p.m. kickoff will take place in the Sun Bowl as one of at least three NMSU games with regional or national TV access.
The others are road games at Minnesota (Sept. 1) and Wisconsin (Sept. 17). Both will be carried by the Big Ten Network.