The sound of college football at the University of New Mexico starts with popping pads and coaches' whistles — and now ends with the incessant ringing of a cash register.
As promised during Tuesday's Board of Regents meeting outlining the buyout for recently fired head coach Bob Davie, UNM finalized future game contracts with national powerhouse programs Oklahoma and Auburn that will net $3.5 million in game guarantees in the years ahead.
Combined with six other so-called body bag games against teams from Power 5 conferences between the 2020 and 2026 seasons, the Lobos football program will rake in more than $11 million for eight different road trips that take them from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference.
Six of those contracts have been signed since Eddie Nuñez took over as athletic director in 2017, an indication he is using their financial windfalls as a means to balance budgets, make ends meet — and pay off fired coaches.
The school is legally obligated to pay Davie $825,000 over the course of 30 monthly installments — $27,500 per check — starting Jan. 31. Davie was fired after leading the Lobos to a 2-10 record this season and an 8-28 mark with just two conference wins his final three seasons. They finished the 2017 and '18 seasons with seven-game losing streaks and ended his final year on a nine-game skid.
Davie was under contract through 2021, and Nuñez said Tuesday the former coach and his attorneys settled on a buyout that was less than half of what he would have made over his final two years with the school.
UNM will get $1.6 million for its trip to Oklahoma in 2026. The contract calls for OU, which is one of the four teams in this year's College Football Playoff, to make an early payment of $250,000. Nuñez said he will use part or all of those funds to offset at least a portion of the payments due to the former coach.
"There are no plans to use any money from the university or the athletic department to get this taken care of," Nuñez said. "Football will pay for football."
UNM will make nearly $2 million from its visits to Mississippi State and USC next fall. The agreement with USC was reached five years ago under former athletic director Paul Krebs and the athletic department received an early payment of $100,000 on Sept. 1, 2014. USC must pay the remaining $950,000 by Nov. 1, 2020.
The school will have two games at Texas A&M worth a cumulative $2.7 million. One of those contracts was signed by Krebs in 2015 while the deal approved by Nuñez last year comes with a $1.6 million guarantee and an early payment of $250,000.
Nuñez landed UNM a $1.6 million payday for a 2022 game at his former school, LSU. He received $250,000 of that and put it into last year's budget. The remainder must be paid after the game is played.
UNM's biggest financial boost, however, is the 2024 game at Auburn. The Tigers will pay $1.9 million, although the contract doesn't specify whether there is an early payout.
UNM also announced Wednesday that it has arranged a home-and-home contract with Oregon State. The Lobos will visit Corvallis on Sept. 11, 2027, and the Beavers returning the favor on Sept. 9, 2028. There is no game financial obligation on either side since each team will visit the other.
