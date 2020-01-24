ALBUQUERQUE — Money can’t buy you everything, not even a football coach.
The University of New Mexico found that out the hard way this week when Saga Tuitele walked away from a $170,000 annual salary to coach running backs to take over as offensive line coach at West Point. He was the only holdover from previous head coach Bob Davie’s staff and initially said he was excited for the chance to work under Davie’s successor, Danny Gonzales.
The enticement of coaching at Army, Gonzales said, was what UNM couldn’t match. Working for one of the service academies comes with a competitive salary on top of free housing, essentially offering a kick in pay that public schools like UNM can’t replicate despite the sacrifice Gonzales made to try and do just that.
Hired away from Arizona State as its defensive coordinator in mid-December, Gonzales agreed to a $700,000 annual contract at UNM with a base package of $400,000. The rest is filled out with media obligations and supplemental pay through endorsement deals tied to his contract.
In truth, he could be making upwards of $825,000 or more but told UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez he wanted that remaining pay to go into a pool to boost the pay of his assistant coaches. It was enough to entice Derek Warehime (offensive coordinator) and Jordan Salkin (quarterbacks) away from the University of Texas.
Six assistants on Gonzales’ staff have had experience with Power Five programs and while Gonzales didn’t say how much his top assistants will make, their salaries should at least rival those of Davie’s staff.
Davie’s full-time assistants made between $56,000 and $225,000 annually, with the entire staff making approximately $2.5 million a year. UNM has not revealed contract details about the Gonzales staff, but Nuñez said the salary pool for the entire staff will remain roughly the same a those for Davie, meaning the Gonzales staff should see small bumps in pay.
Gonzales said he would carry a staff of 10 full-time assistants, a staff that will not be completely filled out, he said, until sometime in February. Among some of the bigger names thrown out there to join him as a defensive assistant have been Brian Urlacher and Rocky Long.
A former Lobo great who had a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears, Urlacher is a former teammate of Gonzales at UNM. The two were roommates on road trips and remain close to this day, even spending time tailgating together at the recent New Mexico Bowl.
Just don’t expect an Urlacher sighting on the sideline unless it’s with a guest pass.
“Brian has no interest in coaching,” Gonzales said. “Not even here.”
The possibility of Long serving in some capacity remains a distinct possibility, although to what degree remains a mystery. The UNM grad is the program’s all-time winningest coach and has made it clear he wants to continue his career in an assistant’s capacity now that he has stepped down after a long and successful stint as San Diego State’s head coach.
“Now that Danny’s here maybe I’ll just come work for him,” Long joked while in Albuquerque last month for the New Mexico Bowl, a game that turned out to be his last with the Aztecs.
The first call Gonzales made after landing the Lobos’ gig was to Long, his former coach and longtime mentor who had him join his staff at SDSU. Gonzales credits Long for a number of things, from his defensive philosophy to taking a casual approach to work.
Gonzales is keen on making his football facility a family-friendly place for his assistants’ kids. He has also made a habit of showing up to work in gym shorts and Lobo attire, taking time to attend men’s basketball games across the street at The Pit and even driving to Santa Fe to meet the governor.
“All I can say is that the draw for this place is real,” said UNM assistant coach Jason Lenzmeier. “There’s an energy here now.”
A former lineman for the Lobos, Lenzmeier gave up a career in the construction industry in Colorado to join Gonzales.
“There’s something about this school that’s special and, speaking for myself, it’s exactly where I want to be,” Lenzmeier said. “I’ve seen this place when it’s at its best, you know? I think it can get back there again and with a guy like Danny coming in here, a guy who knows UNM and understands New Mexico, it’s a big draw for a lot of assistant coaches.”
Gonzales said he wanted coaches who understood that coming to UNM is something of a risk. The program’s on a downward spiral, attendance is at a generational low and the Mountain West Conference is a mid-major league that will never compete with the Power Five conferences Gonzales and most of his staff have had a taste of.
Tuitele said he and his family enjoyed living in Albuquerque’s northeast heights but when Army came calling, it was a no-brainer. Gonzales admitted this week that losing him was bittersweet. The two battled one another for the same recruits in the Inland Empire area of Southern California, forging a relationship that made it easy for Gonzales to offer Tuitele a spot on his staff. That vacancy will likely be filled in the next week or two.
National signing day is Feb. 5 and this weekend UNM is hosting approximately 100 recruits plus all their families. It makes for a ridiculously busy time in the Tow Diehm Facility, where Gonzales has turned his spacious office into a home away from home.
He said he routinely stays at work until 11 p.m. or later, then driving across town to share a house with his dad until his wife and kids complete the move from Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 21.
Until then, the groundwork has been laid for the entire staff. It starts with owning New Mexico’s prep landscape, then working out from there.
“Each one of our 10 coaches will have 10 to 12 [high] schools in the state and they’ll go spend an hour or two at every single school regardless of football level,” Gonzales said. “I think it’s our job to meet with those guys and make them feel like they should be invested in us. There’s going to one or two no-brainers in the state of New Mexico like there is every year.”
