ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico and former football coach Bob Davie have settled on a buyout of $825,000 to offset the remaining two years of his contract with the school, athletic director Eddie Nunez said Tuesday.
The school’s board of regents approved the figure after a lengthy closed-door executive session on UNM’s main campus.
Nunez said Davie will be paid in 30 monthly installments of $27,500 beginning Jan. 31. Davie had been under contract through the 2021 season with a base salary of $422,690. With built-in perks he was making approximately twice that figure each year.
Nunez said he will use money from future guaranteed big-money games to help pay Davie off. Nunez said he recently finalized a contract for a 2026 game against Oklahoma that includes an up-front payment, which he will then filter to Davie.
“It’s football having to take care of football,” Nunez said. “That’s the way I look at it. You know, I’m not asking the athletic department, the rest of the athletic department, to find ways.”
UNM’s football team has played a major-conference opponent every year for over a decade and has future dates with teams like Mississippi State and USC next year, Texas A&M in 2021 and 2023, LSU in 2022 and UCLA in 2025. Those games typically come with a guaranteed payment of seven figures. The Lobos played at Notre Dame this season and was paid $1.1 million, which Nunez built into the athletic department’s annual budget of approximately $33 million.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
