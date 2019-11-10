University of New Mexico men’s basketball player Drue Drinnon announced on Instagram on Sunday that he intends to transfer after what he described as, “a serious family situation at home.”

Drinnon played in 27 games during his freshman season a year ago, starting eight of them. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and had 62 assists with 28 turnovers in an averaged of 13.9 minuets a game.

A 6-foot-1 guard from Smyrna, Ga., he played his senior year in high school at University School of Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was a backup point guard for the Lobos most of last season, playing sparingly behind then-senior Anthony Mathis and then-sophomore Keith McGee.

He traveled with UNM to its preseason scrimmage in Portland, Ore., against nationally ranked Oregon but left the team before its regular season opener last week against Eastern New Mexico.

He thanked Lobos fans for their support, saying he intends to transfer to a school closer to home.

