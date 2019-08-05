The University of New Mexico Athletics Department will ask the school’s Board of Regents Finance and Facilities Committee for permission to enter into contract negotiations with a new multimedia partner during Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Details of the proposed agreement, as well as the name of the company, were not available Monday. David Williams, UNM’s deputy athletic director for external affairs, said a partner has been selected and needs only the school’s approval before a contract can be finalized later this month.
The new multimedia partner will replace Learfield IMG College. The school broke ties with Learfield in June, ending its multiyear agreement one year early. UNM cited a disagreement about the annual total Learfield paid the school.
Learfield’s contract called for an annual payment of $4.5 million to $5 million to the athletics department, but UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez has said multiple times that the school’s relationship with Learfield had begun to sour in recent years.
Once the contract was officially terminated, Nuñez began a search for a new multimedia partner in May, and on Tuesday he and Williams will go into executive session with the Finance and Facilities Committee to share the process they used and the financial incentives involved with the proposed agreement.
Part of the meeting, Williams said, is describing exactly what a multimedia partnership entails.
“The University of New Mexico sells the rights to things like game sponsorships, radio broadcasts, advertising, signage, use of marks, hospitality, digital footprint; all these different things that businesses would like to associate with the [UNM] athletic department and that they would like to somehow promote their business or advertise through a medium that UNM athletics has,” Williams explained.
In the past, Williams said, those exchanges came with an annual operational expense of $1.5 million to $2 million. They covered, amongst other things, the cost of signage and hospitality services in luxury suites at the football stadium. Those expenditures cut into the overall profit margin and minimized the financial gain, but exactly how much the final profits were remained a mystery when working with Learfield.
Nuñez has spoken about the need for transparency in all of the athletic department’s business practices and that includes how contracts with a multimedia partner are enforced and developed.
“We want full transparency and that’s one thing we were looking for in the new multimedia right,” Williams said.
The new agreement will have UNM officials meet with the unnamed multimedia partner and build a detailed operational expense report, something Williams said never happened with Learfield. He claims a number of business practices remained shrouded in mystery, making for a tenuous relationship between the athletics department and Learfield.
In seeking a new partner, UNM wanted a clearer understanding of all accounting practices and the company selected has agreed, in principle, to do just that.
While specifics of the agreement have yet to be revealed, UNM will likely incur the cost of operational expenses but keep the vast majority of the total profit — about 85 percent — after expenses have been factored in.
Whether the bottom line exceeds the lump sum of up to $5 million UNM was getting from Learfield remains to be seen. Williams said more details will be announced in the coming days and weeks.
The board of regents must make final approvals of any agreement approved Tuesday. The regents convene in their next regularly scheduled public forum on Aug. 13, and it’s unclear if the contract with the multimedia partner will have been negotiated by then.