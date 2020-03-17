The latest sign of the pandemic emerged Tuesday night when the University of New Mexico released a 13-minute video of athletic director Eddie Nuñez fielding a handful of emailed questions from the local sports media.
Staged in a nondescript room with Nuñez sitting next to Lobos radio announcer Robert Portnoy, the video had Nuñez address everything from COVID-19 testing to the coronavirus’ impact on the recent state sasketball tournament in The Pit. Media members were asked to file their questions Tuesday morning, several hours before the taping.
Nuñez said he could not — or would not — answer specific questions about whether any UNM student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, nor did he say if any testing had begun. It is unclear if testing has even been made available to the athletes or the department’s staff.
“Everybody has taken the right steps,” Nuñez said. “Unfortunately, I can’t answer that, and even if we did have somebody [who tested positive], I probably wouldn’t have those answers.”
He said janitorial crews have worked to sanitize the department’s facilities as much as possible and that all precautions have been taken seriously.
Nuñez said his department is operating on a skeleton crew, saying “85 to 90 percent” of his staff are working from home. That includes the student-athletes who, like all UNM undergraduates, have the option of returning home while the university’s spring semester is shut down during the pandemic.
The goal all along has been to get students back on campus by March 29, but there is no indication that the goal can be met.
Nuñez said many athletes have asked about the possibility of finishing their course load remotely, while others have asked about their eligibility heading into the fall semester; namely the seniors in spring sports who are set to lose their final year of eligibility now that all spring sports have been canceled due to the NCAA’s response to the pandemic.
He was also asked about the impact the virus had on the recent state tournament run by the New Mexico Activities Association.
The NMAA rents The Pit every March for the weeklong tournament, and this year’s event had the final three days played without fans allowed into the arena.
“We’re going to work with them as far as contracts or anything as time goes on,” Nunez said. “But right now our focus and their focus is making sure their staff and our staff is doing their part.”
Nuñez said he will provide specific financial figures between UNM and the NMAA at a later date. He didn’t address whether or not UNM agreed to a prorated amount for this year’s event, but he did say that discussions between the two parties about making any immediate changes have not been had.
“The only tough part here is a lot of the questions that were asked, maybe we didn’t have the complete answer for,” Nuñez said. “This is evolving, and that’s the one thing that I want everyone to understand: Have the patience and understanding that things are changing. It’s not that we don’t want to have the answers; the answer’s just not available to us at this point.”
