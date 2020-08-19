Less than a week after he was indefinitely suspended following his arrest for suspicion of aggravated DWI in Albuquerque, University of New Mexico men’s basketball assistant coach Brandon Mason tendered his resignation.
The former standout player at New Mexico State had been a coach with the Lobos for the last three seasons, joining head coach Paul Weir’s staff in 2017 after previous assistant coaching stops at UNM, NMSU, New Mexico Highlands and UNLV.
Neither Weir nor Mason were made available for comment.
“We want to thank coach Mason for everything he has done for Lobo basketball and for this department throughout his time here,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez in a statement. “I wish coach Mason and his family the best in their future endeavors.”
Mason was pulled over at 12:30 a.m. Saturday after police witnessed him leaving a private establishment and committing a minor traffic violation. He refused a breath-alcohol test and was placed into custody. He was suspended by the university later that morning.
